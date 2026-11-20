MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Thailand had signed an agreement to eliminate tariffs on all American products and had indicated it wanted to buy $2.6 billion in US farm goods a year.

“Thailand signed an agreement to eliminate all tariffs on American products,” Trump told a White House news conference after returning from a four-day visit to Asia. He also said Thailand had removed non-tariff barriers, though he did not identify them or say when the tariff cuts would take effect.

Trump described the $2.6 billion as an indication of how much Thailand wanted to buy each year. He named no commodities and gave no breakdown of the purchases.“That's just a preliminary number. We're going to ask for more than that, $2.6 billion.”

The Thai agreement was one of two trade deals Trump announced in his account of the trip. The other was a framework with the Philippines. He said both would benefit American farmers, but the demands he described making of the two countries differed in scale.

In Manila, Trump said, he had pressed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to buy all the country's agricultural imports from American farmers starting on January 1. He said the Philippines had been buying heavily from Brazil and argued that, in a confrontation with China, Manila would look to Washington for help. He described the Thai purchases in dollar terms and gave no starting date for them.

Trump put the value of commercial deals secured during his meetings with Southeast Asian leaders at more than $17 billion. Among them, he said, was a Philippine Airlines order for 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric engines. He also said the Philippines and Malaysia had agreed to use US technology and services for their cloud infrastructure.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who joined Trump at the news conference, said the US had a direct economic interest in attending summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The region's economies were markets for goods made in the United States, he said, linking sales there to jobs at home.

Trump also recounted conversations with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia about the conflict between their countries. He said the Thai prime minister had thanked him for his intervention and told him Thailand had written to the Nobel committee about his role. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had also approached him to say the fighting would have continued without him, Trump said.

Trump gave no indication that the tariff agreement was conditional on either country taking further steps over the conflict. In his account of the negotiations with Thailand, the question he explicitly left open was how much more Bangkok might buy from US farmers.

Thailand was one of the five founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, established in Bangkok in 1967. The Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were the other four. The grouping gives Washington a forum to discuss trade with Southeast Asian governments alongside its talks with individual countries.