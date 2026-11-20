India Strengthen Position With Solid Batting Display On Day 3 Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): India strengthened their position with a commanding batting display in the first session of Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand, reaching 239/1 at lunch at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal extending their partnership to 109 runs. India added 80 runs without losing a wicket in 27 overs during the morning session, taking their total from the overnight score of 159/1 to 239/1. The visitors now trail New Zealand by 129 runs, with nine wickets remaining in their first innings. Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 off 197 deliveries, striking eight fours and a six, while Padikkal was batting on 53 off 118 balls, with seven boundaries. The duo negotiated the New Zealand bowling attack with patience and discipline, building an important partnership after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2.

Rahul, who resumed the day on 52 not out, continued to anchor India's innings and moved closer to his century. Padikkal, meanwhile, converted his overnight score of 16 into a half-century, reaching the milestone with a composed batting effort. The second-wicket partnership had produced 109 runs off 229 deliveries by the lunch interval, providing India with a solid platform to narrow the deficit. Earlier, Jaiswal played an aggressive innings of 85 off 89 deliveries, including 16 fours, before being dismissed by Matt Henry. Jaiswal was caught by Tom Blundell at 130/1 in the 27.5th over, bringing an end to the opening partnership.

New Zealand's Matt Henry was the only bowler to claim a wicket in India's innings by the lunch break. He had figures of 1/52 from 19 overs, including seven maiden overs. Kyle Jamieson bowled 16 overs, conceding 31 runs, while Jacob Duffy gave away 89 runs in 15 overs. Nathan Smith returned figures of 0/39 in 11 overs, and Glenn Phillips conceded 28 runs in five overs. Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 runs in 121 overs in their first innings after being asked to bat. Henry Nicholls led the hosts with an unbeaten 175 off 335 deliveries, hitting 21 boundaries, while Glenn Phillips contributed 118 off 216 balls, including 14 fours. The pair rescued New Zealand after the hosts slipped to 70/5, putting together a massive 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Phillips was eventually dismissed by Akash Deep at 286, while Nicholls continued to anchor the innings. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets for 92 runs in 29 overs. Akash Deep claimed three wickets for 53 runs, while Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets for 69 runs. Prasidh Krishna accounted for one wicket, conceding 100 runs. India will look to build on their strong start and reduce the remaining deficit after lunch, with Rahul closing in on a century and Padikkal having settled into his innings.