MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 jolted central Peru at 0009 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 kilometres, was initially determined to be at latitude of 10.74 degrees south and a longitude of 75.99 degrees west.

--NNN-XINHUA