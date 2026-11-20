6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Central Peru -- GFZ
BEIJING, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 jolted central Peru at 0009 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, reported Xinhua.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 kilometres, was initially determined to be at latitude of 10.74 degrees south and a longitude of 75.99 degrees west.
--NNN-XINHUA
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