MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, shared the update in a Facebook post.

"As a result of Russian shelling, 100 healthcare and social welfare facilities have been damaged, including nine this year alone. We have managed to restore 54% of them, while another 10% are currently undergoing reconstruction. At the same time, we are working to strengthen the energy independence of hospitals. I am grateful to all partners investing in healthcare," Chaus wrote.

He also stressed the importance of mental health support and said that resilience centers and dedicated spaces for veterans, children, women and older people are being established with the support of international donors.

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According to Chaus, since 2022, 49 healthcare facilities in the Chernihiv region have received assistance from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe in Ukraine. The support has included medical equipment, medicines, vehicles and furniture.

As previously reported, 759 healthcare infrastructure facilities have been fully restored across Ukraine.