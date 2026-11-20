DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 - Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO) announced that its municipal financing program helped Hyde County, North Carolina, acquire two new ambulances for its Emergency Services Department. The agreement marks Sparta's third financing with the county since 2018, showing how local governments return to the company as they replace vehicles and add equipment.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, Sparta's businesses span financial services, e-commerce and mobile technology, and health and wellness. Its offerings include municipal lease-purchase financing, cross-border trade finance, digital payments, mobile apps, vehicle-history reports and dietary supplements.

Sparta Municipal helps local governments spread equipment costs

Sparta launched its Municipal Finance Program in 2007 and says it has provided financing to more than 100 jurisdictions. The program offers lease-purchase and other financing options so local governments can acquire essential equipment and spread payments over time. In Yemassee, South Carolina, Sparta reported 14 completed financings since 2016, including transactions for police vehicles, a patrol boat and land for a new police headquarters. Sparta also announced two completed transactions with Gifford, South Carolina, in March for municipal equipment and infrastructure assets.

Alongside Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO), investors are watching Parabolic Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PARA), NewGenIVF Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF) and Cyabra Inc (NASDAQ: CYAB) actively trading across multiple sectors.

Agoge Global USA finances imports in stages

Agoge Global USA works with Brazil's WeDev Group to help Brazilian importers finance supplier invoices, freight and customs charges as they come due. The platform combines staged financing, automated payments, expense management and compliance tools. For small and midsize importers, the structure can provide time to sell goods before their loans mature. Sparta announced the partnership in December 2022, initially describing stablecoins and blockchain technology as tools for shortening payment times and reducing cross-border transaction costs.

Sparta has also completed and tested SpartaPayIQ, a separate merchant payment gateway designed to convert supported cryptocurrency payments into U.S. dollars or other supported fiat currencies.

iMobile Solutions develops apps and sells vehicle-history reportsThrough iMobileApp, Sparta designs and maintains mobile apps and websites for businesses and public agencies. Its apps can handle tasks such as restaurant reservations and online orders. Sparta also offers CycleChex motorcycle history reports, TruckChex truck history reports and RVChecks recreational vehicle history reports for buyers, dealers and other businesses checking a vehicle's background. New World Health Brands sells dietary supplements

New World Health Brands sells dietary supplements online, including boron, spermidine, iodine formulations for adults and children, magnesium and B-complex vitamins.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO) is a New York-based company with businesses in municipal and cross-border financing, digital payments, mobile technology, vehicle-history reports and consumer wellness products.

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