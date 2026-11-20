MENAFN - GetNews) Original holiday gift ideas for young kids are getting more personal. StoryBloom prints custom storybooks that cast a child and their own family as the characters, and the platform is taking 20% off every order from Black Friday through Cyber Monday 2026.

TORRANCE, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2026 - Original holiday gift ideas for young kids are the hardest item on any holiday list to get right. StoryBloom is betting on a printed book with the child's name on the cover, and from Black Friday through Cyber Monday the company is taking 20% off every order.

StoryBloom is a personalized storybook platform. A parent picks a story, enters the child's details and chooses which family members to include, and StoryBloom produces a printed illustrated book in which that child is the main character. Siblings, parents, grandparents and pets can appear alongside them. The finished book is printed and shipped to the buyer's door.

Why the Deal Weekend Matters for a Printed Book

A printed personalized book has to be made before it can be shipped, which is why the ordering window for this kind of gift closes earlier in December than most people expect. Black Friday weekend is the point in the season where the discount and the delivery calendar line up. Ordering between November 27 and November 30 means paying 20% less and having the book arrive with room to spare, instead of paying full price in the middle of December and watching a tracking number.

The discount applies to every purchase and is taken off automatically at checkout. There is no promo code to enter and no minimum order.

Why Personalized Storybooks Are Showing Up on More Gift Lists

The timing tracks a measurable shift in who is doing the buying. Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey found that Gen Z and millennials will account for half of US holiday spending for the first time in the survey's 41 year history, and that this is the group driving personalization. Twenty percent of shoppers overall plan to buy a personalized or monogrammed gift this season. Among millennials the figure is 29%, and among Gen Z it is 33%, against 5% of baby boomers. The same survey found that 47% of shoppers would rather give one meaningful, higher cost gift than several smaller ones.

The generation now raising young children has taken over the holiday budget and is spending it on fewer, more personal things. A printed book fits that pattern. Parents keep them, and children ask for the same one again.

"The gift a kid remembers is almost never the expensive one. It's the one that was obviously made for them," said Matt Stratman, founder of StoryBloom. "There is a moment where a four year old works out that the kid in the book is them, and that their mom is in it too, and then they want it read again that night and the next night. You do not get that from a gift card. We print these because a file on a tablet does not end up on a shelf."

Who the Printed Book Works For



Grandparents who live far from their grandchildren and want to send something with some weight to it

Older siblings and teenagers shopping for a younger brother or sister with their own money

Parents who want one gift under the tree that is not plastic Aunts, uncles and godparents who see the child once a year and want the gift to land



After the Shipping Window Closes

StoryBloom also offers an instant digital edition, which is the practical choice for anyone still shopping in the last few days before Christmas. Most buyers during the Black Friday window order the printed book, and the digital version covers the gifts that get decided late.

About StoryBloom

StoryBloom is a personalized storybook platform that prints illustrated children's books in which the child and their family are the characters, with an instant digital edition also available. Founded by Matt Stratman and based in Torrance, California, StoryBloom was built to make a genuinely personal children's gift something a family can order in a few minutes. More information and sample books are available at storybloom.