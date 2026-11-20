MENAFN - GetNews)"Americans abroad reviewing foreign investment statements ahead of filing their 2026 US tax return"Many expats who invest through local banks, pension wrappers and investment apps hold Passive Foreign Investment Companies without knowing it.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH - Nov. 20, 2026 - Universal Tax Professionals, a CPA-led US expat tax firm, is urging Americans living abroad to review their foreign investment accounts before filing their 2026 tax return in 2027. Investments that are common and tax-efficient in the country of residence can be treated very differently by the IRS.

Under US tax law, most foreign mutual funds, foreign ETFs, and many foreign insurance-based investment products are classified as Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs).

A foreign company is generally considered a PFIC if at least 75% of its gross income is passive or at least 50% of its assets produce, or are held to produce, passive income. Most pooled investment funds meet these criteria.

The default PFIC tax rules can be costly. Gains and certain distributions are allocated across the years the investment was held, with portions attributable to prior years taxed at the highest applicable ordinary income rates and subject to interest charges.

US shareholders may also need to file Form 8621 for each PFIC they own, subject to limited exceptions. Proper PFIC reporting is important because failing to file a required Form 8621 can keep the statute of limitations open for the tax return, potentially allowing the IRS additional time to assess taxes.

"Most of the expats we meet with PFICs did nothing wrong. They opened an account with their local bank and chose a popular index fund," said Josh Katz, CPA, founder of Universal Tax Professionals. "The problem is that the US rules were written with offshore tax avoidance in mind, so ordinary savers get caught. The earlier we review the holdings, the more options there are."

Those options can include a Qualified Electing Fund (QEF) election when the fund provides the required annual statement, or a mark-to-market election for marketable shares. Each changes how income is reported, and the right choice depends on the investor's goals and timeline.

Universal Tax Professionals recommends that Americans abroad take three steps this year:

List every non-US fund, ETF, pension or insurance product held, including those inside a brokerage app.Gather purchase dates, cost basis and annual statements for each holding.Have a US tax professional confirm which holdings are PFICs and which reporting method applies before buying or selling more.



Americans abroad who have not reported PFICs in prior years may also be able to catch up through the IRS Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures, if they qualify.

About Universal Tax Professionals

Universal Tax Professionals is a CPA-led US expat tax firm founded by Josh Katz, CPA, serving Americans in over 150 countries. The firm specializes in simple and complex US tax returns, Streamlined Filing, FBAR, FATCA, Form 5471, PFIC reporting, and international tax planning, with a dedicated accountant for every client. Since 2013, the firm has prepared more than 20,000 returns for over 4,000 clients.