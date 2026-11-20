MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FMC) securities between February 4, 2026, to October 14, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges FMC and certain of FMC's top executives with violations of the Exchange Act.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of FMC's distributor-inventory problem, including the extent to which elevated-priced inventory held by distributors was difficult to sell thereby impairing replenishment orders across FMC's portfolio and threatening the Company's ability to generate new sales, revenue, EBITDA and cash flow.

The Complaint also alleges that the truth emerged after the market closed on October 14, 2026 when FMC announced preliminary third quarter 2026 results materially below expectations and sharply reduced its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

The Complaint further alleges that investors and analysts reacted immediately to FMC's revelation. The Complaint continues to allege that the price of FMC's common stock declined from a closing market price of $8.09 per share on October 14, 2026, FMC's stock price fell to $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026, a decline of about 31%.



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of FMC should contact the Firm prior to the January 19, 2027 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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