MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Saturday to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore.

As part of the Prime Minister's programme, PM Modi will visit 'Nitish Setu' in Vaishali district around 1.15 p.m.

He will then attend a public event at around 2 p.m., where he will inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the nation, lay foundation stones for new projects, and address the gathering.

According to an official press release, the projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across Bihar.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 19.7-km-long Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga, which is built at a cost of around Rs. 4,280 crore.

The project connects Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district.

It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

“The bridge will provide an important additional crossing over River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar,” said the official statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate several major infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs. 15,600 crore. Major road projects include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chordaha section of NH-19, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others.

In the power sector, PM Modi will inaugurate Unit 2, with a capacity of 660 MW, of the 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Project.

Electricity distribution and transmission projects under the state Energy Department will also be inaugurated.

These include RDSS loss-reduction works worth more than Rs 1,130 crore.

Other projects include the restoration and strengthening of canals and embankments, a floating solar project at Phulwaria Dam in Nawada and sewerage infrastructure at Kahalgaon.

Buildings and facilities for educational institutions, residential schools, healthcare services, agriculture, sports and public administration will also be inaugurated.

These initiatives are expected to improve irrigation facilities, urban services and access to essential infrastructure.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 14,450 crore.

Among the major projects is the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 3,800 crore.

The power evacuation project for the 2,400-MW Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project, comprising three units of 800 MW each, will also be launched.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 3,350 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of sewerage and water-supply projects in Begusarai, Biharsharif, Purnea, Hajipur, Motihari, Danapur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Bodhgaya, Sitamarhi, Saharsa and other urban areas.

Other initiatives include the modernisation of canal systems, construction of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential Schools, the IIT Patna Research Park and hostel, engineering and polytechnic institutions, and emergency response and police data centre infrastructure.

During the visit, PM Modi will flag off 100 PM-eBuses to promote cleaner and more sustainable public transport in Bihar.

The event will also mark the Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, providing a significant boost to the government's urban housing initiative.

The projects collectively represent a major infrastructure push across Bihar.