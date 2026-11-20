MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) Leading companies from India, the United States, Japan and Australia will meet early next year to explore commercial deals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said Washington saw the Quad business forum as a chance to find buyers for American goods and create jobs at home.

Rubio outlined the plan at a White House news conference after President Donald Trump returned from Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Trump and the leaders of Japan and Australia at Tuesday's Quad summit in Manila, where the four countries agreed to work more closely on economic security and supply chains.

Rubio said“the top businesses in these four countries are going to meet early next year”. He did not name the companies expected to attend or specify a date or venue. He described commercial agreements as an outcome he hoped the meeting would produce.

Rubio placed the forum under Trump's sponsorship. The four economies, he said, could together“create jobs and markets for American products”. He said the administration would look for gains that workers and households in the US could see, including more jobs and lower prices.

Trump said the Quad leaders had also launched an initiative to develop advanced artificial intelligence. He offered a qualification that could matter to companies considering joint projects. The four countries had common interests in the technology, he said, but he wanted most of the work to take place in the United States.

He made that preference explicit on data centres. Trump said US companies that built them abroad could face a substantial tax. He did not give a rate or say when it might take effect. He urged American communities to negotiate directly with developers over electricity supplies and payments to residents.

Rubio pointed to the Philippines as an example of the commercial results Washington sought from its diplomacy in Asia. He said the US defence commitment to Manila should be reflected in the countries' trading relationship. Trump had personally negotiated a framework for reciprocal trade with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Rubio said.

At his meetings with Southeast Asian leaders, Trump said, the US secured more than $17 billion in commercial deals. Among the purchases he cited were 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric engines for Philippine Airlines. He also said the Philippines and Malaysia had agreed to use American technology and services for their cloud infrastructure.

Beyond trade, Trump said the Quad leaders agreed in Manila to expand cooperation on maritime security and surveillance. He also identified cyber security and the protection of undersea cables as priorities. The leaders announced no contracts in those areas at the Washington briefing.

The Quad grew out of cooperation among India, the US, Japan and Australia after the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004. Their first leaders' summit took place by video in March 2021. The four leaders met in person in Washington later that year.

Supply chains were on the agenda at that first Washington summit. The four countries launched an initiative to map capacity across the semiconductor supply chain and identify areas vulnerable to disruption. Subsequent Quad meetings broadened the economic agenda to include clean energy supply chains and the infrastructure needed to carry digital traffic across the Indo-Pacific.