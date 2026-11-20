626 Night Market Costa Mesa 2027 returns to OC Fair & Events Center March 19–21

626 Night Market, the original night market celebrating Asian flavors, is returning and bringing its food, culture, and community experience to Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 626 Night Market, the original Asian night market, returns to Costa Mesa on May 21-23, 2027 at OC Fair & Event Center, bringing 250+ vendors, 2,000+ varieties of Asian street foods, for a three-day celebration of culture.

Established in 2012 in the San Gabriel Valley and inspired by the night markets of East and Southeast Asia, 626 Night Market recreates the bustling, communal experience many grew up with or are discovering for the first time. Vendors share authentic family recipes and bold street food, from sizzling takoyaki to fluffy bowls of Korean bingsoo. Alongside the classics, you'll find viral food trends and photo-worthy eats made for sharing with family and friends. The night market provides a space where Asian Americans and visitors of all backgrounds can connect, explore, and immerse themselves in Asian cultural traditions.

Beyond food, 626 Night Market offers live entertainment all evening. Guests can immerse themselves in cultural performances or participate in the K-pop Random Play Dance. Attendees can also browse unique merchandise from local vendors and play games for a chance to win prizes. At night, headliners take the stage and DJs keep the energy going with electronic sets.

What to Expect at 626 Night Market 2027

- 250+ Food vendors serving Asian street food, drinks, and desserts.

- 30+ Cultural performances, live music, DJ sets, and headliner performers.

- Merchandise from small businesses, including collectible charms, fidget clickers, and more.

- K-POPPALOOZA and K-pop dance groups.

- Games and competitions inspired by Asian traditions.

- Photo installations and brand activations.

About 626 Night Market

626 Night Market, the original Asian night market, brings diverse food, culture, and performances from Asia to attendees across California. Founded in 2012, the market takes its name from the 626 area code of the San Gabriel Valley, where it began. Today it hosts four events across California, each drawing up to 60,000 guests, making it the largest night market in the state. Join the night market experience at 626nightmarket.

Ticket Information

Tickets for 626 Night Market Costa Mesa, March 19–21, 2027, are available exclusively online. Early Bird tickets are limited and available while supplies last.

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626 Night Market, Returns to Costa Mesa in 2027 with 250+ Vendors, Street Food, Culture, Music, and Nightlife News Provided By FoodieLand LLC November 21, 2026, 00:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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