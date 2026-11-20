HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is sharing information following a collision involving the American Heritage Riverboat and the M/V Atlantic Asphalt in the Port of New Orleans. The firm has been retained by an injured crew member following the incident.The collision highlights the safety risks facing people working and traveling on navigable waters. Maritime accidents can have serious consequences, leaving those affected with injuries and questions about their recovery and available protections.“Maritime workers face demanding and sometimes dangerous conditions every day. When an accident occurs, injured crew members deserve to understand their rights, the medical care available to them, and the options they may have. We are proud to stand with maritime workers when they need help,” said Matthew D. Shaffer, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP.A History of Maritime ExperienceSchechter, Shaffer & Harris has a longstanding history of representing maritime workers following major maritime incidents, including Deepwater Horizon, EL Faro, Globetrotter 2, and the Titan submersible incident. The firm handles complex maritime injury matters involving vessel accidents and serious injuries.Injured in the American Heritage Collision?Crew members and passengers injured in vessel collisions and other maritime accidents may have legal protections depending on the circumstances of the incident. These may include rights involving negligence, unsafe vessel conditions, medical care, and living expenses during recovery.If you or someone you know was injured in the American Heritage collision, whether as a crew member or passenger, contact Schechter, Shaffer & Harris at 713-724-7142 to discuss your situation.This announcement is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute a finding of liability or an assurance of any legal outcome. Any potential claims remain subject to investigation.About Schechter, Shaffer & HarrisSchechter, Shaffer & Harris is a Houston-based maritime and personal injury law firm representing individuals and families affected by serious injuries and wrongful death throughout Texas and nationwide. The firm has more than 100 years of combined legal experience and has recovered over $1 billion for clients.

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Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Highlights Crew and Passenger Safety Following American Heritage Riverboat Collision News Provided By Practice 360 - Legal Soft November 21, 2026, 00:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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