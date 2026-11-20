Tripura CM Manik Saha Says Public Does Not Want CPI M Back in Power

Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], November 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that people do not want the CPI(M) to return to power in Tripura, as they have already rejected the party.“People of this state have witnessed their long rule. But now, Congress has joined hands with them. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is determined to work for the welfare of the people. BJP-nominated candidates will win again with a huge mandate on December 2,” he said.

Chief Minister Saha said this at a meeting organised in support of BJP candidates in Panisagar in North Tripura district on Friday. BJP-nominated candidates are contesting in all 13 seats in the upcoming Panisagar Nagar Panchayat elections. Addressing the meeting organised in support of the party candidates, the Chief Minister said that people are one of the strengths of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The presence of people here indicates what the results are going to be on December 2. There is no doubt that we are going to win. Elections were also held in 2021 in AMC. The kind of public support we witnessed at that time, we are now seeing even greater support than before,” he said.

Saha said that the opposition parties are no longer getting public support. That is why they are staging various dramas, claiming that there is no democracy in the state.“To attract people's attention, they are now going to the election office and staging sit-in demonstrations. They are demanding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming elections. However, elections were also held during their tenure, but they never made such demands at that time,” he said.

Saha further said that he had repeatedly pointed out that CPI(M) flags and festoons were now emerging from Congress party offices, while Congress flags were being seen at CPI(M) offices. This, he said, reflected the present political situation in the state.“However, Congress workers were selectively killed earlier. Even after so many of their workers were killed, they are now joining hands with the same party again. Is it just to grab power? We should learn from history. We have witnessed 35 years of misrule in the state,” he said.

He also said that after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister in 2014, an initiative was launched to free Tripura from communist rule. Congress had enough opportunities to form the government, but people used to hear that while the CPI(M) and Congress were political rivals in Tripura, they were friends in Delhi. Finally, in 2018, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it became possible to end communist rule in Tripura.

“People do not want a government led by the CPI(M) to be established in Tripura again. Be it the TTAADC, Village Committees, Panchayats, Municipal Councils or Nagar Panchayats, people do not want the CPI(M) to return to power,” he said. The meeting was attended by MLA Binay Bhushan Das, BJP North District in-charge Abhijit Deb, Tamojit Nath, Mandal President Vivekananda Das and other party leaders. (ANI)