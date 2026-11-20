The Weekly Spread: What Shaped US Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Close (November 20)
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|103.84
|+0.3%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.66%
|-20 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|4.95%
|-20 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.33%
|-14 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
The shift marked a sentiment pivot as traders questioned whether AI capital expenditure can continue anchoring U.S. growth at the same pace. The Nasdaq 100 index and the Invesco QQQ that tracks the index ended their worst week since March 2020.
"Owning bonds at these yields usually works out pretty well, whereas stocks went from a guarantee to a gamble... It's going to be far more difficult for AI to prop up the economy, and with the added weight of financing costs and interest rates, it could end poorly," Bryce Doty of Sit Investment Associates told Bloomberg in an interview.
US Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Bond prices climbed across tenors throughout the week, with shorter-dated maturities seeing dramatic relief on Friday as yields dropped more than 15 basis points in a single session. Two-year Treasury yields-highly sensitive to interest-rate expectations-fell 20 basis points over the week, recording their steepest weekly decline since August 2025. Benchmark 10-year yields slid 20 basis points on the week to slip back under 5%, after closing above that mark on 29 sessions earlier in the year
Multiple Federal Reserve executives added to the hawkish tone during the week, adding to investor flight to safety, as tech stocks generally do not perform well in a high-interest-rate scenario.
The market has now fully priced in the probability of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in December.
Meanwhile, the Dollar Spot Index edged down 0.2% on Friday on AI-related stock weakness, but ended the week 0.3% higher.
Moreover, cyberattacks and multiple reported failures of tech systems across the U.S. also created enough anxiety for investors to allocate some funds to safer assets. That rotation seems to have pushed the Japanese yen up 0.7% against the dollar on Friday, which is on pace for its sharpest daily gain in roughly a month, while the Swiss franc climbed 0.4% on Friday.
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