MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal batted through a wicketless morning session on day three of the first Test against New Zealand, as India reached 239/1 in 66 overs at lunch on Saturday.

By the time the session came to a close, Rahul was unbeaten on 93 off 197 balls, laced with eight fours and a six, while Padikkal is unconquered on 53 off 118 balls, studded with seven boundaries, as India added 80 runs in 27 overs to cut the deficit to 129 runs, against New Zealand's first-innings score of 368.

While Rahul continued to be solid and is now seven runs away from his first Test century in New Zealand, Padikkal was pleasing to the eye in calmly going about his batting, especially when playing the backfoot shots, to share an unbroken 109-run stand. With the pitch having a more prominent brownish look, one can expect for runs to flow more, as India look to take a lead.

Resuming from 159/1, India found runs hard to come by early, as the first three overs of the day were maidens. New Zealand chose containment over aggression, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell standing up to the stumps at times for Matt Henry and Nathan Smith.

It took India 21 balls to get off the mark, as Rahul broke the shackles by driving Smith on the up through cover for four. Soon after, Smith beat his inside edge with one that seamed back sharply and missed hitting Rahul's off-stump by millimetres, thus giving the veteran opener a lucky reprieve.

Padikkal faced 20 straight dot balls before Henry finally dropped short, and the left-hander duly cut him for four. The two Karnataka batters kept up a steady chatter in Kannada, apart from rotating strike easily, as India reached the first drinks break unscathed.

Jacob Duffy appeared to have bowled his first maiden of the match, but the last ball of that over turned out to be a no-ball. Rahul brought up India's 200 with a cover drive for two off Kyle Jamieson, before New Zealand turned to the part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips, who later made a flying one-handed stop at gully to deny him a boundary, but the left-hander reached his fifty off 98 balls with a single in the 60th over.

Rahul took a well thought-out risk by stepping out to loft Phillips over long-on for six. The ball, though, landed close to a child in the stands, and a visibly concerned Rahul kept looking that way until he was sure the kid was fine.

His next shot, a drive for three through cover, raised the 100-run stand for the second wicket with Padikkal. It is only the third time in a Test in New Zealand that both the first and second wickets have produced century partnerships. Rahul moved into the 90s with a four off Phillips, before the session came to a close with a maiden from Henry.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) lead India 239/1 in 66 overs (KL Rahul 93 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 85; Matt Henry 1-52) by 129 runs