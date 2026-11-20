

Calls For Winter Vigil, Prioritises Seizure Of Terror-Linked Properties Directs DCs, SSPs To Intensify Border Vigil, Crackdown On Illegal Activities

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed officials to dismantle the entire terror and separatist ecosystem, calling for intensified winter surveillance, security preparedness and action against networks sustaining terrorism.

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Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officials to review the security situation, winter readiness and progress on key infrastructure projects across Jammu Division.

“Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them,” the Lieutenant Governor told police officials.

He directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements.

“Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for intensified winter surveillance, stronger security preparedness and complete operational control, while stressing the need to strengthen security frameworks and implement actionable roadmaps to ensure lasting peace and accelerate development in the region.

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He also directed officials to maintain strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), besides calling for a crackdown on illegal mining, drugs and bovine smuggling.

“Operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly. We must aim to completely dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem,” he said.

Sinha also directed officials to establish joint social media cells to counter fake news.

Emphasising public grievance redressal, the Lieutenant Governor asked officials to ensure that complaints of citizens are heard and addressed through dedicated institutional mechanisms, stressing zero tolerance for negligence at any level.

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“Ensuring that citizens' grievances receive a fair hearing is a core duty, requiring a dedicated institutional mechanism for grievance redressal with zero tolerance for negligence at any level,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police for the peaceful conduct of the 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan' and stressed that the anti-drug campaign must continue with the same intensity.

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Vibrant Villages Programme across Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani, Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal, IGP Jammu Terjinder Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal, Range DIGs, DCs, SSPs and other senior officers.