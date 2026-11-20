MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The controversy surrounding the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board's (JKSSB) Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination intensified on Friday, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone questioning the Board's handling of the alleged cheating attempt and demanding accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iltija sought an impartial investigation into the alleged cheating racket and demanded that upcoming recruitment examinations conducted by JKSSB be put on hold until those involved in facilitating unfair means, including government employees, are identified.

Addressing a press conference, she rejected the Board's description of the alleged cheating attempt during the November 15 FAA examination as an isolated incident, alleging that recruitment examinations in Jammu and Kashmir had repeatedly been marred by controversies since 2019.

The examination was conducted for 600 posts of Finance Accounts Assistant, with around 1.6 lakh candidates appearing across the Union Territory.

Iltija said police had subsequently busted a cheating racket involving four alleged modules, seizing eight wireless devices, 22 mobile phones and four vehicles.

“There is a very sophisticated racket. It is a mafia. It is a proper mafia operating with the collusion and aid of government employees themselves,” she alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning the JKSSB's assertion that the incident was exceptional, she referred to previous recruitment controversies involving Police Sub-Inspectors, Jal Shakti, Finance Accounts Assistants and Fire and Emergency Services, and said the latest incident warranted an independent probe.

She also questioned the alleged involvement of insiders, including government employees, in facilitating cheating and asked how the Board could give itself a clean chit so soon.

The PDP leader claimed that approximately Rs 113 crore had been collected by JKSSB through examination application fees between 2023 and 2026, questioning the financial burden on aspirants amid repeated controversies over recruitment examinations.

She also questioned the engagement of Aptech for conducting examinations in 2022, alleging that the company had been blacklisted and asking why its background had not been adequately scrutinised.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks that JKSSB was beyond his control, Iltija referred to his social media post in May in which he had spoken about reviewing the Board's functioning and directing officials to remove bottlenecks and ensure time-bound recruitment.

“If JKSSB is not under your control, how did you hold a review meeting in May? When you have to take credit, you say you reviewed JKSSB, but when questions are raised over irregularities, you say it is not under your control,” she said.

She also questioned the continued vacancy in the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) following the resignation of its chairman, Arun Kumar Choudhary, in August, and sought publication of the reservation rationalisation sub-committee's report.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone also questioned the JKSSB's handling of the FAA examination controversy, alleging that statistically unusual marks trends had raised concerns over the fairness of the process.

“I have heard that the SSB has stated that we have corrected the exam. I don't understand this. Cheating happens mostly in Jammu and if we look at the trends of marks, the unnatural trends statistically have also come from Jammu,” he said.

Lone said the controversy was affecting the future of aspirants and questioned the government's willingness to acknowledge the alleged irregularities.

“As on date, it does seem that cheating has taken place. And yet again, the government is not in a mood to accept that cheating has taken place,” he said.

He also questioned the Board's track record, raising concerns over reservation-related issues and alleged irregularities in recruitment.

Lone disputed the government's unemployment figures, claiming that around 80 per cent of people were unemployed if formal employment with regular monthly payments and service benefits was taken as the benchmark.

“If you talk of formal employment, in which a person has rights and gets a monthly payment, then we are looking at 80 per cent unemployed,” he said.

He also questioned Congress's promise on restoration of statehood, arguing that promises would make little difference when Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood had already been taken away.

Iltija also expressed solidarity with protesting doctors at GMC Anantnag over issues related to stipends and permanent employment, saying the aspirations and future of the youth could not be held hostage to inefficiency and corruption.

Meanwhile, the JKSSB maintained that the FAA examination was conducted successfully across Jammu and Kashmir and that an isolated attempt to use unfair means had not compromised the process.

Read Also The Recruitment Rot Iltija Mufti Alleges Recruitment Mafia in J&K, Seeks Probe Into JKSSB Exam Scams

In a statement, the Board said the examination was conducted across 493 centres in all 20 districts, with 1,61,946 candidates scheduled to appear for selection against 600 posts.

The Board appreciated J&K Police for identifying and apprehending those allegedly involved in the attempt to undermine the examination's sanctity, saying timely intervention and multi-layered security arrangements ensured that the suspected elements could not compromise the process.

JKSSB said it had put in place a comprehensive examination-security framework involving CCTV surveillance, electronic jammers, biometric authentication, physical verification at entry points, surprise inspections through flying squads and protocols governing the handling and transportation of examination material.

The Board said it had also introduced additional preventive measures for upcoming examinations in view of the latest modus operandi allegedly attempted by unscrupulous elements. These include updated standard operating procedures, stricter access controls, enhanced technical surveillance and additional barriers against the use of electronic gadgets.

Reiterating its commitment to protecting genuine candidates, JKSSB said every selection would be governed by merit and notified criteria, and any established attempt to undermine the recruitment process would be dealt with in accordance with law.