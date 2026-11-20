- Doug CastroMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raising an existing house requires a carefully planned lifting system capable of supporting and moving substantial structural weight while limiting unwanted movement. Hydraulic jacks play a central role in many residential elevation projects, allowing lifting forces to be applied at designated points beneath a structure.Orleans Shoring, based in Metairie, Louisiana, is examining how hydraulic lifting systems work together during house raising and why the process requires coordination among structural supports, lifting equipment, and project personnel.Although hydraulic jacks provide the force necessary to elevate a building, they represent only one component of the overall lifting system. Steel beams, cribbing, temporary supports, and structural evaluations are also involved in transferring and managing the building's weight.Understanding Hydraulic LiftingHydraulic jacks use pressurized fluid to generate force.Under Pascal's principle, pressure applied to a confined fluid is transmitted throughout the fluid, allowing hydraulic equipment to produce substantial lifting force.The amount of force depends on the pressure and effective area of the hydraulic piston.This principle allows relatively compact lifting devices to support heavy loads when properly selected and operated.In house raising, multiple hydraulic jacks may be positioned beneath a system of structural beams that distributes lifting forces across the building.The arrangement depends on the home's dimensions, framing system, condition, and intended elevation.Why Multiple Jacks Are NecessaryA residential structure contains numerous interconnected components, including floor framing, walls, roofing, and interior finishes.Applying lifting force at only one location could create excessive stress or unwanted deformation.Multiple jacks allow lifting forces to be distributed among selected support points.However, the number of jacks alone does not determine whether a lifting arrangement is appropriate.Their capacities, locations, supporting surfaces, and relationship to the building's structural load paths must also be considered."Raising a house involves more than placing hydraulic jacks underneath the building," said Doug Castro, Project Manager for Orleans Shoring in Metairie, Louisiana. "The lifting points, support beams, and movement of the structure all have to be coordinated. The objective is to manage the building's weight while controlling how it moves throughout the elevation process."Establishing Structural SupportBefore lifting begins, the existing structure must be evaluated to determine how its loads can be supported.Steel beams are commonly used to transfer weight from the building's framing to the lifting equipment.Beam placement depends on the structural configuration and the areas capable of carrying loads.Some projects require temporary reinforcement or additional support to address existing structural conditions.The lifting plan must also account for concentrated loads, including masonry features, fireplaces, and other heavy components.Not every building can be lifted using the same support arrangement.Coordinating Jack MovementDuring lifting, hydraulic jacks must operate in a manner that controls relative movement between support points.Some systems use centralized hydraulic controls or other methods to coordinate lifting.Other arrangements rely on carefully monitored, staged adjustments.The objective is to prevent excessive differences in elevation that could distort the structure.Measurements and monitoring help identify whether the building is moving as intended.Lifting does not necessarily occur in one continuous movement.The structure may be raised in controlled stages while supports are adjusted.The Role of CribbingCribbing consists of stacked structural support materials arranged to carry loads temporarily.During house raising, engineered or otherwise properly designed cribbing systems may support beams and portions of the structure as lifting progresses.Cribbing must be placed on suitable bearing surfaces and configured to resist instability.Its capacity depends on the materials, geometry, loading, and foundation conditions.Temporary support is an essential part of maintaining stability while work proceeds beneath the building.Protecting the Structure During ElevationHouse raising introduces forces that differ from those experienced during normal occupancy.Walls, floors, and connections may respond to small differences in movement.Excessive differential lifting can contribute to cracking, deformation, or other damage.Existing structural deterioration may increase the complexity of the project.Monitoring the building's position helps crews identify unexpected movement and respond according to the lifting plan.The process also requires attention to utility connections and components that cannot safely move with the structure.Preparing for a New Foundation or Elevated Support SystemResidential elevation projects often involve constructing or modifying the foundation after the building has been raised.The new support system must be designed for the structure and applicable site conditions.In Louisiana, flood-related elevation projects may also involve local floodplain requirements, building codes, and engineering considerations.The required elevation and foundation configuration depend on the property's circumstances and governing regulations.The hydraulic lifting system provides temporary movement and support during the transition.It does not replace the permanent foundation.Lowering the Structure Onto Permanent SupportsOnce the permanent support system is ready and appropriate approvals have been addressed, the building can be transferred onto its new foundation.This process also requires controlled movement and load transfer.Temporary beams, jacks, and cribbing are removed according to the project sequence.Connections between the building and its permanent supports must meet the applicable structural requirements.Understanding the Complete Lifting ProcessHydraulic house raising depends on the coordinated operation of lifting equipment and temporary structural systems.The hydraulic jacks generate force, while beams and supports distribute that force through the building.Monitoring and staged movement help control changes in elevation.The process requires project-specific planning because residential structures vary in size, construction, condition, and load distribution.Understanding how these components work together illustrates why house raising is a structural operation rather than simply a matter of lifting a building higher above the ground.

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Orleans Shoring Explains How Coordinated Hydraulic Jacking Systems Are Used to Elevate Residential Structures News Provided By Rhino Digital, LLC November 21, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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