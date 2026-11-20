Engineers walk between rows of solar panels at a renewable energy project under construction.

A project finance team reviews a site plan and project documentation.

Two partners shake hands at a hotel construction site.

Financial Services Review's 2026 profile examines AAY Investments Group's 100% Project Funding model of 60% private lending and 40% private equity.

- Rodney Lord, Chairman, AAY Investments Group S.A.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AAY Investments Group S.A., a private capital project financier based in Panama City, Panama, has been named the Top Venture Capital Fund Service 2026 by Financial Services Review. The publication also listed the firm among its Top Investment Services. The recognition comes four decades into the firm's work in international project funding: AAY Investments Group reports that since its founding in 1986 it has funded more than $35 billion for over 2,500 clients from more than 42 countries across six continents.

Financial Services Review's editorial profile of AAY Investments Group, titled“Capital beyond Conventional Funding,” draws on an interview with Rodney Lord, chairman of AAY Investments Group S.A., and is available at . The Editorial Board dated its Certificate of Recognition October 2026, and AAY Investments Group announced the recognition on November 11 on aayinvestmentsgroup.

The profile centers on how AAY Investments Group works as a direct lender and provider of structured private capital, arranging the components of financing around the needs and risks of a specific project. It sets that work against a gap familiar to project sponsors: a development can have a viable business plan and still fall outside a bank's lending criteria because of its scale, location or stage. In the profile's words, AAY Investments Group“addresses this gap as a direct lender and provider of structured private capital, assessing each opportunity.”

How Financial Services Review made the selection

The Financial Services Review Editorial Board says it selected AAY Investments Group using a proprietary methodology evaluating“service innovation, regulatory & operational standing, market influence & thought leadership and client-centric metrics.” The certificate identifies the methodology as“Independent Editorial Research & Peer Review.” The board states that it accepted no payment for editorial placement. AAY Investments Group states that it made no financial payment of any kind in connection with receiving the award.

AAY Investments Group operates as a direct lender that, in the words of Financial Services Review,“structures capital around the transaction” rather than merely introducing borrowers to third-party lenders. The distinction concerns who evaluates the financing and provides capital. In its October 15 statement on direct lending, AAY Investments Group says it assesses whether a project fits its own funding mandate and whether it can structure the financing for that project.

AAY Investments Group's assessment, as the profile describes it, begins with the business itself: how it expects to earn revenue, who will manage it, which contracts and assets support it and how much capital it needs. For projects that cross borders, the firm also weighs the legal jurisdiction and the project's exposure to currency movements in deciding how a transaction can be structured.

How the 60/40 funding model works

AAY Investments Group's 100% Project Funding program combines 60% private lending with 40% private equity participation in a joint venture, as Financial Services Review describes it. The 60/40 split is specific to that program. AAY Investments Group says there is no single financing model for every commercial project, and it structures other transactions around the project, its stage of development and its existing capital, through options that include joint venture loan investment, pure loan funding, green funding, gap finance and emerging market development funding.

Private equity participation means providing capital in exchange for an ownership interest. A joint venture is an arrangement in which parties work together on a defined project under agreed terms for contributions, responsibilities and returns. Within the 100% Project Funding program, the lending component supplies project financing that is repaid on agreed terms, while through the equity component AAY Investments Group or its investment partners may take an agreed interest in the company that carries out the project. Financial Services Review describes the mix as designed“to avoid placing the entire funding requirement on debt and to share a portion of development risk.”

AAY Investments Group says the 100% model does not require the sponsor to put in equity capital. The firm says a repayment grace period, a span during which scheduled repayment is deferred, is available until the project generates adequate cash flow. Financial Services Review notes that individual terms depend on the economics of the project, the jurisdiction, the agreements reached by the parties and the results of due diligence, the examination of the project's commercial, financial and legal details.

AAY Investments Group says it draws on its own private investor capital for commercial project facilities ranging from 1 million to 1 billion in U.S. dollars, euros or British pounds, subject to assessment, availability and applicable terms, with larger transactions funded through syndicated partners, funding partners that participate together in a transaction.

“The most important question is rarely simply how much money the project needs.” That is how Rodney Lord, chairman of AAY Investments Group S.A., framed the decision in his interview with Financial Services Review. Lord said the financing decision should start with the project's objective, the risks that could prevent it from reaching that objective and the financing structure that can address those risks.

How AAY Investments Group meets four tests for a funding partner

In its October 22 Deep Dive,“When Venture Capital Needs a Flexible Capital Structure,” Financial Services Review identifies four tests for comparing a venture capital fund service or another provider of international project funding: capital fit, diligence quality, risk allocation and process discipline. In the same article, the publication says AAY Investments Group assesses development stage, projected cash flow, jurisdiction and ownership objectives before determining the funding approach. The Deep Dive is available at .

On capital fit, AAY Investments Group starts from project economics, projected revenue and development stage before it sets the financing structure. On diligence, its assessment covers the project's contracts and assets as well as jurisdiction, currency exposure and regulatory obligations. On risk allocation, AAY Investments Group combines private lending with equity participation when the economics support that structure, so that a project does not carry its entire funding requirement as debt.

On process discipline, AAY Investments Group treats documentation, compliance, legal evaluation and underwriting as distinct stages of a transaction. Underwriting is the assessment of financial risk and of whether the proposed terms fit that risk. Financial Services Review frames this test as knowing“who is providing the capital, how decisions progress, what conditions must be met before funds are released and where responsibilities sit.”

The Deep Dive closes on AAY Investments Group's structure. It says the firm“can therefore be considered when a project needs venture capital but may benefit from a hybrid structure instead of pure equity,” and adds:“For executives handling complex international transactions, that flexibility provides a practical reason to include AAY Investments Group in the provider review.”

From initial assessment to closing

AAY Investments Group runs a process that, as Financial Services Review describes it, can begin with an initial project assessment and proceed through compliance and underwriting, legal evaluation and preparation of contracts. The profile also identifies work in the project's jurisdiction before legal closing. Funding distribution follows closing for transactions that complete the applicable stages. Corporate, ownership, financial and project records provide the basis for that work, and the profile describes structured communication as a way to clarify who is responsible at each stage. In its own description of the process, AAY Investments Group distinguishes the initial decision to advance a proposal from the later steps that establish the final financing terms. A project can progress from assessment into formal documentation before the parties complete due diligence, legal review and closing.

AAY Investments Group describes four principles behind that sequence. Its Structured Governance Framework calls for documented evaluation and compliance steps before capital is deployed. Integrated Financial Solutions means putting financing, advisory work, insurance and credit support into a coordinated structure. The firm describes Cross-Border Capability in terms of the jurisdictions in which it has funded projects. Under Long-Term Financial Discipline, it says it evaluates each strategy for sustainability and the soundness of project operations.

AAY Investments Group also identifies four controls for investor services: transparent reporting protocols, documentation control, compliance monitoring and structured communication. As the firm describes them, the controls govern how records are maintained, how compliance is tracked and how sponsors, managers and capital providers receive information throughout a mandate. The profile's account of the transaction stages and the firm's description of investor reporting cover different points in the life of an international project finance transaction.

Published projects and financing divisions

AAY Investments Group's funding record spans energy, real estate, agriculture, hospitality and manufacturing as well as transportation. Financial Services Review cites three examples from that record: a $225 million renewable energy project in Indonesia, $113 million for multifamily real estate and orchard farm expansion in Kenya, and a $64 million hotel construction project in Ghana. AAY Investments Group also reports funding $76 million for textile factory expansion in Rwanda, $16 million for agricultural expansion in Tanzania and $6 million for a rideshare start-up in Nigeria. The firm describes each of these projects as creating operating businesses and local employment, and Financial Services Review notes that its wider capital platform is developing emerging-market funding, gap finance, which covers a shortfall between existing financing and a project's capital needs, and educational initiatives to help project owners understand international finance.

AAY Investments Group organizes its financing activity into specialized divisions. Green funding evaluates environmental objectives alongside commercial feasibility. Worldwide commercial project finance structures funding for commercial developments and expansion. Venture capital and joint-venture funding bring private lending and equity to operating businesses seeking expansion capital. Commercial and indemnity insurance integration incorporates coverage for contractual and operational exposure into the same financing structure. Credit enhancement uses measures within the facility to reduce the risk perceived by capital providers.

Registrations and earlier recognition

AAY Investments Group S.A. lists registrations with Standard & Poor's, S&P Capital IQ and Dun & Bradstreet, the last under its D-U-N-S Registered designation, a seal that, as the firm describes it, indicates a company has been verified and validated by Dun & Bradstreet. The firm also states that it received the 2022 Best International Project Finance Team award from Capital Finance International.

Who the firm works with

AAY Investments Group identifies commercial project owners and sponsors as its audience for facilities of 1 million to 1 billion in U.S. dollars, euros or British pounds. The firm also works with brokers and intermediaries who present projects on behalf of clients, and it reports working with attorneys, banks, financial institutions and insurance companies across the transactions it funds. It describes its growth-stage venture and joint-venture programs as serving operating businesses that already generate revenue and need capital to expand.

A bank decline does not exclude a project from consideration by AAY Investments Group. AAY states that“applications are assessed on project feasibility, governance readiness and risk mitigation rather than on an existing banking relationship.” The firm's October statement describes the decision as a project assessment covering commercial viability, legal and compliance requirements and supporting documentation. Project owners and sponsors submit project information for initial review through the application page on aayinvestmentsgroup.

The 2026 recognition adds an editorial review by Financial Services Review to a record that AAY Investments Group dates to 1986 and that the firm reports now exceeds $35 billion funded across six continents. Richard Vargo, president of AAY Investments Group S.A., described the firm's approach on its website:“We don't just facilitate transactions; we build enduring financial partnerships based on the pillars of transparency and performance.”

About AAY Investments Group S.A.

AAY Investments Group S.A. is an international private capital project financier founded in 1986 and headquartered at Oceania Business Plaza, Tower 2, 43rd Floor, Punta Pacifica, Panama City, Republic of Panama. It deploys its own private investor capital as blended debt and equity into commercial projects worldwide, with facilities from 1 million to 1 billion in U.S. dollars, euros or British pounds, subject to assessment, availability and applicable terms. Its divisions cover commercial project finance, venture capital and joint-venture funding, green funding, credit enhancement and commercial and indemnity insurance integration. AAY Investments Group reports more than $35 billion funded through 2026 for clients in over 42 countries across six continents and lists registrations with Standard & Poor's, S&P Capital IQ and Dun & Bradstreet. Website: . Public telephone: +(507) 216-8286.

AAY Investments Group S.A.

AAY Investments Group S.A.

+(507) 216-8286

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