- Mark Withrow, President/CEOCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO, a leading manufacturer of aerospace, defense and industrial components and assemblies, is proud to announce that its TIGHITCO Latin America Chihuahua, Mexico facility has achieved“Excellent” level certification through the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Certification Program. The recognition, presented in September 2026, reflects the TIGHITCO Latin America team's unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts to achieving the highest standards of excellence.“This recognition is a tremendous accomplishment for our team in Chihuahua and reflects our continued commitment to quality, performance, and operational excellence,” said Mark Withrow, President & CEO of TIGHITCO, Inc.“We are extremely proud of the TIGHITCO Latin America division and the dedication of our employees who made this achievement possible.”TIGHITCO is a supplier for Caterpillar Inc. of thermal protection and insulation products.The Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Certification recognizes suppliers that demonstrate a strong commitment to excellence in their On Time Delivery and Quality performance, coupled with the supplier relationship. Achieving the highest level of recognition represents an important milestone for TIGHITCO Latin America, Chihuahua and reinforces the company's ongoing focus on delivering high-quality products and services to its customers.“This achievement belongs to the entire TIGHITCO team,” said Humberto Santiago, VP & COO, TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group.“Our employees' commitment to quality, customer support, and continuous improvement is what made this recognition possible. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and look forward to building on this success.”The recognition further demonstrates TIGHITCO's commitment to maintaining high standards across its global manufacturing operations and strengthening long-term relationships with leading customers in the industries it serves.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

Malissa Nesmith

TIGHITCO Inc.

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TIGHITCO Achieves“Excellent” Level Certification Through Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Program News Provided By TIGHITCO Inc. November 21, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry



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