USNS Wally Schirra Arrives at L & T Shipyard for Repairs in Chennai

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The US Navy's supply ship USNS Wally Schirra arrived at Larsen & Toubro's (L & T) Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai on November 20 for repairs under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), marking the fifth occasion on which a US naval vessel has undertaken repairs at the facility and highlighting India's growing ship-repair capabilities. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the arrival of the vessel reflects growing confidence in India's ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities.

USNS Wally Schirra is part of the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC), which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to US military and government agencies across the world. India-US cooperation in ship repairs began in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard. This was followed by repair visits of USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023. Following these initial engagements, L & T's Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising the cooperation and enabling the facility to undertake voyage repairs of US Navy vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.

Significantly, USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew members. The revised SOP was finalised through coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and Department of Defence Production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach towards facilitating ship-repair operations in India. The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024. The MEA said the development underscores India's efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards. With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is well positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The development marks another step in expanding India-US maritime industrial cooperation, with Indian shipyards increasingly undertaking repair work for foreign naval vessels. (ANI)