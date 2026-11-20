Babar Azam Cautions Pakistan Against Complacency After Sri Lanka Win

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has cautioned his team against becoming complacent after their eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, saying that the side still has a long way to go to establish itself as a consistent force in Test cricket. The victory marked Pakistan's first Test series win in two years. However, Babar maintained that a series triumph or an individual match victory was not enough to measure the team's progress, stressing that reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final or breaking into the top four should be the ultimate target, according to Cricinfo.

"We've achieved nothing yet," Babar said after the match. "It takes time to be stable and consistent. You should be satisfied when you make a World Test Championship final or make the top four. I don't get satisfied with a series win or a lone match win." He added that Pakistan were working towards building a balanced side by integrating young players with experienced members of the squad, a process that would require time and exposure to different playing conditions.

"We've identified young players to blend with seniors, and that takes time, playing against various opponents in different conditions. How they handle pressure takes time. These challenges aren't easy. They will learn more as they play," he said. Babar's comments come as Pakistan look to rebuild after a difficult period in Test cricket. Despite the series victory, Pakistan remain at the bottom of the WTC standings with three wins from 12 matches. Their chances of reaching the final in the ongoing cycle have ended, with only two matches remaining.

The Pakistan captain also highlighted the importance of providing opportunities to younger players following the team's disappointing tour of England. "We decided after England to play a new team and give young players opportunities. The boys have grabbed that opportunity. There have been performances from young players in both the batting and bowling departments. This is an encouraging development, and we want to keep giving them those opportunities," he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Several emerging players made encouraging contributions during the series. Saqib Khan, who was playing his maiden Test series, emerged as the leading wicket-taker before an injury forced him out of the ongoing match. Razaullah also delivered a more consistent performance in the second Test, while wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori contributed with a half-century. Openers Tayyab Arif and Azan Awais also showed promise, offering Pakistan encouragement at the top of the batting order.

Babar said the inclusion of young players had brought fresh energy and enthusiasm into the dressing room, while emphasising the need to create an environment in which they could develop and perform without undue pressure. "Whenever you play a young team, there's excitement, energy and a different vibe. There was a spark that was visible in the team. When we, too, came in as youngsters, we were very excited and wanted to grab our opportunities," he said.

He acknowledged that the victory had not come as easily as the result suggested, pointing out that Sri Lanka had put up a strong fight despite Pakistan's advantage after the first innings. "You don't win every day, but you have to learn from when you make mistakes. We're trying to give the new boys confidence and a good environment. This wasn't an easy Test. It looked like we were going to win easily after the first innings, but Sri Lanka gave us a very tough time," Babar said.

Pakistan have only two more Test matches scheduled for their home season, against New Zealand in early 2027. Babar, however, warned the emerging players against allowing their growing profiles to affect their commitment and development. "When a young player performs and suddenly rises in profile, they can take things for granted quickly. It's important to keep them focused on the job. Many are going to play four-day cricket now. The challenge is for them to keep improving," he said.