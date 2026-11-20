MENAFN - GetNews)"NorahLux brand logo"A Dutch seller of red light devices has read every human LED study it could find, written up what each one measured, and then paid three AI systems to find the mistakes in that work, two of which independently.

DEURNE, Netherlands - Nov. 20, 2026 - Pick up almost any study on LED red light therapy and you will find a number in mW/cm2 or J/cm2. In 183 of the 203 published human studies collected by NorahLux, nobody ever held a meter directly at the treatment distance using a measurement instrument..

Irradiance numbers usually come from the manufacturer's specification, or from dividing the power of the device by a surface area. Fourteen studies measured it with a named instrument at the distance the patient actually sat. Six did so partly. Twelve print no dose at all.

Kekovic 2023 shows why this matters, because it is the one paper in the collection that prints both numbers in the same paragraph. The manufacturer's specification says 140 mW/cm2. The measurement, taken thirty centimetres from the skin, says 27.2. A factor of five, in one sentence, in one paper.

The rest of the collection turns up the same kinds of gaps. Dose figures contradict each other within a single paper 27 times. Skin temperature goes unmeasured in 195 studies that nonetheless describe the treatment as non-thermal. Eighteen studies never compare the treated group against the control group at all, only against itself. And 36 explain the effect through mitochondria or ATP without measuring either.

"We sell these lamps, so readers should not simply take our word for it. We have nothing to gain from criticism being overlooked; quite the opposite,” says Nico Wagemans of NorahLux.“That is why every claim in there names the study, the page and the paragraph. We hope scientists will check our work so we don't have to rely solely on AI.”

The collection covers human studies only, between 600 and 1100 nm, published from 1997 to 2026. Laser studies are excluded. Twelve appraisals involving superluminescent diodes are identified separately. Each appraisal was written with AI (Claude Opus 5.5) assistance, and none has been read back by a second person. The database says so on every entry.

Because the appraisals are hard on other people's work, NorahLux commissioned two AI systems from DeepSeek to be equally hard on the collection itself, with one instruction: find the errors. Both read all 203 appraisals against the original articles. Of 1,306 checkable statements, 14 turned out to be wrong and 32 could not be verified either way. No verdict had to be reversed.

Both reviews also identified limitations in the collection itself. They noted that it is a curated selection rather than a systematic review, that at least eleven appraisals contain incorrect filter values, and that NorahLux's own commercial interest is not identified in the database in the same way as manufacturer involvement in the reviewed studies.

None of this says whether red light therapy works. It says what the published evidence does and does not establish. The appraisals are at.

The reports are online in full, criticism included, at. NorahLux is working through the errors they identified.

The appraisals are provided for informational and educational purposes and do not constitute medical advice. Users should consult healthcare professionals regarding medical conditions or treatment decisions.

About NorahLux

NorahLux provides red light therapy and blue-light-blocking products while publishing educational resources related to light, wellness and recovery.