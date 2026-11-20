MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation also raised the issue of compensation for environmental damage caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Russia is trying to report on the occupied territories at every international forum as if they belonged to Russia. And one of our tasks is to prevent Russia from reporting on our territories," Krasnolutskyi said.

According to him, Ukraine is countering Russia's efforts to use COP31 to legitimize its attempted annexation of temporarily occupied parts of Ukrainian territory. Russia includes in its reporting information on greenhouse gas emissions and removals from both the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions. Ukraine is also opposing the adoption of decisions that could be interpreted as directly or indirectly recognizing any change in the status of these Ukrainian territories.

The deputy minister emphasized that, as at the previous COP30 conference, the Ukrainian delegation would not allow the consideration of reports by the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change or any other materials containing Russian statistical data from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories unless they included a note confirming that these territories belong to Ukraine, in accordance with UN General Assembly resolutions 68/262 of 2014 and ES-11/4 of 2022.

"They are temporarily occupied, yes, but they are Ukrainian territories, and we will never recognize them as territories of the Russian Federation. This is also important work," the deputy minister stressed.

According to him, while public discussions involving representatives of European governments, Japan, South Korea and other delegations are taking place at the Ukrainian Pavilion, Ukrainian negotiators are addressing this issue in separate meetings.

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The deputy minister also said that Ukraine was raising the issue of compensation for environmental damage caused by Russia's war against Ukraine in discussions with international partners. In his view, Ukraine's experience could serve as an example for other countries.

"We are now telling everyone that we will demonstrate that war comes at a high cost to the environment and to those who launch aggressive military operations. We hope that this may also serve as an incentive not to start wars," the official said.

Krasnolutskyi also spoke about how Russia's participation affects negotiations on the Black Sea. According to him, within the framework of the Black Sea Convention, Russia blocks Ukraine's initiatives, while Ukraine, in turn, blocks Russian proposals, as most of them are inconsistent with international law.

As Ukrinform reported, the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, with representatives of 197 countries taking part.