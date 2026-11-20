MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HomeSmart Realtor behind Living In Palm Springs focuses on relocation and second-home buyers and has helped clients move to all nine Coachella Valley cities since 2010.

Palm Springs, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living In Palm Springs, a YouTube channel, podcast, and website about buying, selling, and living in the Coachella Valley, today announced that its creator, Neal Nussbaum (CA DRE #01872204), a Realtor with HomeSmart (CA DRE #01912687) in Palm Springs, was named in April 2026 one of the Coachella Valley's Top Individual Agents by Dollar Amount Sold in Palm Springs Life's "Coachella Valley's Top Realtors of 2026." Buyers relocating to the desert can book a free Zoom planning call at livinginpalmsprings.com/zoom or call (760) 895-1868.







Neal Nussbaum, Realtor with HomeSmart in Palm Springs, named a Palm Springs Life Top Individual Agent for 2025 sales.

What did Palm Springs Life recognize?

Palm Springs Life's annual list recognizes the valley's top-producing agents and teams for residential sales from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The Top Individual Agents by Dollar Amount Sold category recognizes individual agents who sold between $8 million and $66 million during the year. Editors compiled the list with Coachella Valley brokers and verified production using MLS data and public records. Nussbaum was also named the 2022 Greater Palm Springs Realtor of the Year.

Who should you call when relocating to Palm Springs?

Nussbaum focuses on relocation buyers and on second-home buyers and sellers, many of whom have never spent a summer in the desert. He helps them compare all nine Coachella Valley cities, from Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs to Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella. Along the way he explains the issues that surprise newcomers, including leased land, short-term rental rules that differ city by city, HOA costs, and summer utility bills.

Can you buy a Palm Springs home without flying in?

Yes. Nussbaum regularly works with buyers and sellers who live out of state. He starts with a free Zoom call to talk through goals, timing, and budget, then previews homes for buyers on live video so they can narrow the search before they travel. Most transaction documents can be signed electronically.

What does $1 million buy in Palm Springs compared with Rancho Mirage?

Among homes that sold between $800,000 and $1.2 million from November 2024 to November 2026, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage recorded 905 sales combined, according to Nussbaum's review of Coachella Valley MLS data. The median price in that range was about $960,000 in Palm Springs and $950,000 in Rancho Mirage. "Inside that range the price is almost the same. What changes is the land, the HOA and the rental rules," Nussbaum said. Palm Springs allows vacation rentals in single-family homes with a city permit, capped at 20% of homes in each neighborhood. Rancho Mirage has banned rentals of 27 days or less in every zone since July 1, 2022. (Rules as of November 2026. Always confirm with the city.)

What is the Coachella Valley market like for homes over $1 million?

According to the Greater Palm Springs Realtors (GPSR) October 2026 Desert Housing Report, prepared by Market Watch LLC, the median price of a detached home in the Coachella Valley was $610,000, down 2.9% from a year earlier. Homes priced at $1 million and up accounted for about 83 of the valley's 471 monthly sales (three-month average), but 44.7% of all dollar sales.

Buyers in that range have more choices than a year ago. There were 542 homes for sale between $1 million and $1.999 million and 245 over $2 million on November 1. That works out to 8.8 months of supply between $1 million and $2 million, up from 7.5 a year earlier, and 11.5 months over $2 million, up from 9.6, compared with 5.3 months for the valley as a whole. Well-priced homes are still moving: the median home between $1 million and $1.999 million sold in 52 days, down from 62 a year earlier, and homes over $2 million sold in 50 days. Those homes sold at an average of 3.7% and 5.4% below list price.

In the West Valley, the price of an average-size detached home held nearly flat in Palm Springs at $1,087,500 and rose 0.8% in Rancho Mirage to $1,354,865. Palm Springs recorded 88 home sales a month, second only to Palm Desert, and had 703 homes for sale.

"Above a million dollars, buyers have more choices and more room to negotiate than they did a year ago, but a well-priced home still sells in under two months," said Nussbaum. "The desert isn't one market. It's nine cities with nine sets of rules. Most of my clients are making a big move from far away, so I walk every buyer through what I call The 4 Numbers That Matter: price, land, HOA and inventory. My job is to make sure nothing about leased land, rental rules, or a July electric bill catches them by surprise."

Free resources for buyers moving to the Coachella Valley



Moving to Palm Springs: 2026 Relocation Guide to all nine cities

Free downloadable relocation guide

The Living In Palm Springs YouTube channel, with neighborhood tours and market updates The Living In Palm Springs podcast, on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

About Living In Palm Springs

Neal Nussbaum (CA DRE #01872204) is a Realtor with HomeSmart (CA DRE #01912687) in Palm Springs, California, and the creator of Living In Palm Springs, a YouTube channel, podcast, and website about buying, selling, and living in the Coachella Valley. Since 2010 he has helped second-home buyers, relocating buyers, and sellers across all nine Coachella Valley cities. He was named the 2022 Greater Palm Springs Realtor of the Year and a Palm Springs Life Top Individual Agent for 2025 sales. Learn more at.

Press Inquiries

Neal Nussbaum

neal [at] livinginpalmsprings.com

(760) 895-1868



431 S Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: