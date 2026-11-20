MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Whether you're after a budget-friendly pick or the ultimate upgrade, find incredible deals on laptops and desktops for yourself and your loved ones

Fremont, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS is kicking off the holiday season with major savings online at the ASUS Store as well as in store and online at Best Buy. From now until December 2, 2026, shoppers will find discounts on a vast selection of laptops and desktops to fit every kind of user.







ASUS Holiday Deals

Explore some of our top holiday picks below:

Best Under $1,000:

o Pricing and availability: $499.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $400!

o Best for: Value-conscious consumers who are seeking a practical everyday device.

o What sets it apart: Powered by the highly efficient Snapdragon® X processor, the ASUS Vivobook 14 delivers fast, responsive performance that's backed by an impressive up to 29 hours of battery life. With 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of storage, it offers the headroom for everyday multitasking, productivity, and entertainment without stretching your budget.

o Pricing and availability: $649.99 at Best Buy – you save $350!

o Best for: Everyday users who want reliable performance without compromising premium features.

o What sets it apart: Blending power-efficient Snapdragon® X performance with a vibrant OLED display, an ergonomic keyboard, and a full set of I/O ports in a thin and light all-metal chassis, the ASUS Zenbook 14 delivers an elevated, flagship-style experience for everyday productivity. Its nature-inspired Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral colorways, finished with the ASUS-exclusive CeraluminumTM lid, add a personal touch of style.

Best Portable Powerhouse

o Pricing and availability: $1,199.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $400!

o Best for: Professionals who don't want to compromise on performance, portability, or premium design.

o What sets it apart: Pairing AI-enhanced performance (Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD) with an ultraportable 0.47-inch, 2.65-pound design, the ASUS Zenbook S14 handles everything from daily computing to demanding workloads on the go. Its vibrant OLED display and immersive audio make it just as enjoyable for entertainment as it is for productivity. The ASUS-exclusive CeraluminumTM lid in Scandinavian White adds a premium finish that exudes sophistication.

o Best for: Creators who need workstation-class power in a compact, easy-to-carry form factor.

o What sets it apart: Combining NVIDIA's RTX Spark Superchip with a 3K ASUS Lumina Pro Tandem OLED display, the ProArt P14 delivers workstation-class performance for creative work, gaming, and on-device AI without the traditional trade-off between power and mobility. Its precision CNC-crafted chassis houses a 90Wh battery for all-day productivity, while thoughtful features such as comprehensive I/O for dongle-free connectivity and a haptic touchpad deliver a refined user experience.

Best for Gaming

o Pricing and availability: Starting at $599.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally and $999.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally X at ASUS Store or Best Buy

o Best for: Gamers who want the flexibility to enjoy their favorite PC games at home or on the go.

o What sets it apart: Combining Xbox-inspired controls with the versatility of Windows PC gaming, the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X deliver a comfortable, console-like handheld experience. Both feature AMD RyzenTM Z2-series processors and 7-inch 120Hz displays, while the premium Ally X offers enhanced performance, additional memory, and a larger battery for more demanding gaming sessions.

o Pricing and availability: $1,899.99 at the ASUS Store – you save $300!

o Best for: Gamers and creators seeking capable gaming performance and everyday versatility in a compact, lightweight laptop.

o What sets it apart: Powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ 392 processor with RadeonTM 8060S integrated graphics, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 balances gaming and creative performance without a dedicated GPU. Its 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display delivers smooth, detailed visuals, while its lightweight 3.26-pound design makes it easy to transition between gaming, productivity, and entertainment on the go.

o Pricing and availability: $2,779.99 at Best Buy – you save $620!

o Best for: Enthusiast gamers and content creators seeking premium gaming performance, stunning visuals, and portability.

o What sets it apart: Pairing an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 386H processor with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5070 Ti Laptop graphics, the ROG Zephyrus G16 delivers powerful performance for demanding games and creative workloads. Its 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate provides stunning visuals, while its sleek, approximately 4.3-pound aluminum chassis makes high-performance gaming more portable

o Best for: Serious PC gamers seeking powerful, ready-to-play desktop performance without the hassle of building their own system.

o What sets it apart: Designed for high-performance gaming straight out of the box, the ROG GM700 combines AMD RyzenTM processing with powerful dedicated graphics to handle demanding AAA titles and multitasking. Its spacious 58-liter chassis prioritizes airflow and cooling while providing room for future upgrades, making it a compelling prebuilt desktop for gamers who want both performance and flexibility.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Please note: All prices, discounts, and promotional timelines are subject to change at any time without notice. Promotional products are subject to availability.

Check out more deals at the ASUS Store.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

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Notes to Editors

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About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com



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