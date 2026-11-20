Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days key visual

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days 10% off Steam sale

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days illustration (sample)

Meru Momozono in Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days in-game work screen

Players who purchase Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days will receive a serial code to unlock the exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory in the game Muv-Luv Girls Garden.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DESK GARDEN PROJECT is pleased to announce that Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days, a Productivity & Communication Adventure, is now available on Steam as of November 19, 2026.

Players who purchase the game will receive a serial code to unlock the exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory in the online game Muv-Luv Girls Garden.

Steam store page:

Promotional video:

■Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Now 10% Off on Steam!

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days is now available at a 10% discount on Steam for a limited time!

Sale Period: Until December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. JST

*The sale period is subject to change.

■Exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory Available as a Purchase Bonus!

Players who purchase Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days will receive a serial code to unlock the exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory in the online game Muv-Luv Girls Garden.

This special Memory features exclusive illustrations and ASMR-style episodes instead of the standard episodes.

*The serial code will appear in-game after two hours of gameplay.

*For redemption instructions, terms of use, and the code's expiration date, please visit the official Muv-Luv Girls Garden X account.

Official Muv-Luv Girls Garden X account:

■About Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days is a Productivity & Communication Adventure that lets players work, study, and pursue creative projects alongside an anime-style 3D character.

Players are joined by Meru Momozono from Muv-Luv Girls Garden. As players spend time focusing on their tasks using the Pomodoro timer, their Work Level increases, gradually unlocking new stories featuring Meru, exclusive ASMR content, backgrounds, ambient sounds, customization options, and more.

Designed to make everyday tasks more enjoyable, the game offers a variety of productivity features, including a Pomodoro timer, task and schedule management, customizable background music, ambient sounds, and backgrounds can also play music from external sources, resize the game window, and use an always-on-top mode to keep the game window visible above other windows while working on their PC.

■Game Overview

Title: Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Brand: DESK GARDEN PROJECT

Price:$12.99 *10% off sale until 23:59 (JST) on Thursday, December 31, 2026

Release Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Supported OS: Windows 10/11

Rating: All ages

Genre: Work support and communication adventure game

Platform: Steam

Copyright: ©Muv-Luv: The Answer

PR TEAM

DESK GARDEN PROJECT

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DESK GARDEN PROJECT Launches Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days on Steam with 10% Discount and Exclusive Memory Bonus News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 21, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.