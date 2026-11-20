MEDIROM Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Periodic Filing Requirement
The Company remains subject to the previously disclosed minimum bid price deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and has until April 5, 2027 to regain compliance with that requirement. Nasdaq's confirmation regarding the periodic filing requirement does not resolve this separate deficiency.
About MEDIROM Group
MEDIROM Group operates approximately 281 wellness salons under the“Re.Ra.Ku®” brand nationwide. Since 2015, we have expanded into HealthTech, offering on-demand training apps like Lav® for specific health guidance and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, we started manufacturing the 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker“MOTHER Bracelet®,” which is now used in REMONY, our remote monitoring system for various industries including caregiving, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.
About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
NASDAQ Symbol: MRM
Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
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