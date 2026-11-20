MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM) (the“Company”) today announced that it received written notice dated November 20, 2026, from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), because the Company filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 on November 18, 2026. Accordingly, Nasdaq has closed the matter relating to the delayed filing of the Company's annual report.

The Company remains subject to the previously disclosed minimum bid price deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and has until April 5, 2027 to regain compliance with that requirement. Nasdaq's confirmation regarding the periodic filing requirement does not resolve this separate deficiency.

About MEDIROM Group

MEDIROM Group operates approximately 281 wellness salons under the“Re.Ra.Ku®” brand nationwide. Since 2015, we have expanded into HealthTech, offering on-demand training apps like Lav® for specific health guidance and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, we started manufacturing the 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker“MOTHER Bracelet®,” which is now used in REMONY, our remote monitoring system for various industries including caregiving, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

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