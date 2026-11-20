MENAFN - Asia Times) It takes a comedian to sum things up accurately. The American late-night host Jimmy Fallon pointed out on NBC's The Tonight Show that the timing of the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on November 19th between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump made sense:“Now that James Bond has been cast, they're auditioning villains.” For all the overwrought headlines that framed the encounter as“historic,” the reality was exactly as Fallon quipped.

Which is also why Trump relished this photo opportunity with the two dictators he admires most: These are individual leaders powerful enough to do or say whatever they want without fear of domestic contradiction and who don't have to subject themselves to such annoying distractions as midterm congressional elections.

These dictators are, he likes to say, his“friends,” disregarding the awkward reality that Russia and China have in fact declared themselves to be dedicated to the undermining of the West, by which they mean America, and are providing finance, technology and weapons to Iran, a country with which Trump himself started a war nine months ago which is still going on.

This was an encounter between two gangster-partners and their rival gang leader to discuss how to pursue their own interests at everyone else' s expense. The good news is that, as far as we can tell, these three villains did not agree at their meeting on anything of substance. The event was little more than a photo opportunity.

Yet for as long as Trump remains in the White House the very fact of such meetings will be damaging and dangerous as well as being offensive to all the values that the United States of America has stood for since its foundation 250 years ago. Fortunately or unfortunately, however, Trump doesn't represent America when he swaggers around at meetings like this: he represents himself. There can be no other possible explanation for his disregard of the fact that Russia and China are allied against America and the rest of the West.

Nor for the fact that his personal envoy, the real-estate developer Steve Witkoff, has described Putin publicly as being“a humanitarian.” No one in their right mind could do that, given the extraordinary crimes Putin has committed against Ukraine and against his own people.