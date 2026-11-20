MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned contractor earns top ranking among four Vancouver-area roofers, praised for its range of services, local coverage and warranty offerings

Vancouver, WA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Roof and Solar, a family-owned Vancouver roofing contractor serving Vancouver, Clark County and the Portland metro area, has been named the top choice in Heartomenal's recent comparison,“4 Best Roofing Companies in Vancouver, WA, Compared.” The editorial team ranked the company“Best Overall,” ahead of three other regional contractors.







Vancouver WA Roofing Contractor

Heartomenal evaluated each company on online reviews, contractor registration and insurance, manufacturer certifications and warranties, years of operation, and office location and service area. The article concluded that Stanley Roof and Solar stands out for its broad expertise, local service area and roof warranty offerings, and recommended it for Vancouver homeowners who need inspections, repairs or full replacements.

Among the factors the comparison highlighted:



Top review score: a 5.0 out of 5 rating across 64 Google reviews as of November 2026, the highest average of the four companies compared. Reviewers frequently cited responsiveness, clear communication and quality workmanship.

Manufacturer certification: Stanley Roof and Solar is a Malarkey Certified Premium Contractor.

Full range of services: repairs, inspections, maintenance, gutters, new roof installations, and storm and emergency roof work, with phone lines answered 24 hours a day. Licensed and bonded in both Washington and Oregon, with more than 350 roofs installed across Clark County and the Portland metro area.

“Roofs in the Pacific Northwest take a beating from rain, wind and moss, so homeowners need a contractor who answers the phone and tells them the truth. We'll recommend a targeted repair over a replacement when that's what the roof needs, and this recognition tells us that approach is resonating,” said Joe Clark, owner of Stanley Roof and Solar.

Malarkey Certified Premium Contractor

Stanley Roof and Solar is a Malarkey Certified Premium Contractor, the highest contractor certification offered by Malarkey Roofing Products. The status allows the company to install Malarkey Secure Choice roof systems. Complete systems that use qualifying Malarkey accessories may be eligible for enhanced warranty coverage, including workmanship coverage (terms apply). For homeowners comparing roofing contractors, manufacturer certification and warranty options are among the factors Heartomenal weighed in naming Stanley Roof and Solar its top choice.

Stanley Roof and Solar's process starts with a thorough inspection and a clear scope of work, followed by a review of material options, completion of the repair or replacement, disposal of old materials, and a final walkthrough of the finished roof and its warranties with the homeowner.

To read the full comparison, visit:







Stanley Roof and Solar Malarkey Premium Certified

About Stanley Roof and Solar

Stanley Roof and Solar is a family-owned, licensed, and bonded roofing and solar contractor based in Vancouver, Washington, and is a Malarkey Premium Certified contractor. Led by owner Joe Clark, the company serves residential and commercial customers across Clark County and the Portland-Vancouver metro area, and holds contractor licenses in both Washington and Oregon. Its services include roof replacement, repair, inspections, and maintenance, along with metal and asphalt shingle roofing, gutters, and solar panel installation and maintenance.

Press Inquiries

Taylor Dyer

info [at] stanleyroofandsolar.com

800-433-4633

