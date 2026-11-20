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University research and more than a decade of nationwide inspections highlight a troubling gap between AED ownership and emergency readiness.

- Douglas C. Comstock, Director of AED Service AmericaWINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations prepare operating budgets and safety priorities for 2027, AED Service America is encouraging facility leaders to evaluate the readiness of their automated external defibrillators (AEDs), not simply the number of devices they own.Research conducted by the University of Louisville, evaluating more than 350 unique locations across the United States, found that approximately one in five AEDs evaluated could potentially be unavailable or unprepared for use at the time of an emergency. The findings underscore an important distinction: owning an AED does not necessarily mean having a functioning, response-ready device when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest.AED Service America, which has spent more than a decade providing onsite AED maintenance and management throughout all 50 states, says its own experience reinforces that concern.After tens of thousands of inspections, the company has found that AEDs themselves are highly reliable devices. The more common problems encountered during initial client assessments involve maintenance, oversight and management-not manufacturing defects.Among organizations newly enrolled in AED Service America's maintenance programs, initial inspections have frequently identified readiness deficiencies affecting approximately 25% to 40% of their AEDs. These deficiencies can include expired electrode pads, depleted or expired batteries, missing components, devices displaying fault conditions, and other issues that could compromise their availability during an emergency."People understandably assume that if an AED is mounted on a wall, it is ready to save a life. Unfortunately, our experience over more than a decade and tens of thousands of inspections tells us that assumption can be dangerously wrong," said Douglas C. Comstock, President of AED Service America."The AED itself is generally an extraordinarily reliable piece of equipment. What we repeatedly find is that the breakdown occurs in the maintenance and management of that equipment. Expired pads, dead batteries, missing components and overlooked faults are preventable problems. But they can only be prevented when someone is accountable for ensuring the device is actually ready."The company says that, in its experience onboarding hundreds of new clients over the past decade, it has encountered only one organization where every AED evaluated during its initial assessment was properly prepared for use at the point of rescue.Comstock recognized Immaculata High School in New Jersey for being that exception."Immaculata High School deserves recognition. When we first evaluated their AEDs, every device we inspected was ready for use. That is exactly what every organization should strive for, and it demonstrates that proper AED readiness is achievable."For organizations operating across multiple facilities, maintaining a consistent standard can be especially challenging. Devices may be relocated, employees responsible for inspections may leave, replacement components may go unnoticed, and responsibility for AED readiness may become unclear.AED Service America helps organizations beginning with an AED audit, followed by an accurate inventory identifying each AED's location, manufacturer, model, serial number, component replacement schedule and responsible program contact. That inventory should form the basis of a documented inspection and maintenance process.A year-end review can also identify devices that have been moved, locations that have closed or opened, components nearing expiration, and employees who need updated orientation on emergency response procedures.AED Service America provides nationwide onsite AED maintenance and management, combining scheduled inspections, component management, documentation, manufacturer-related monitoring and support when a device is taken out of service."The question organizations should be asking heading into 2027 is simple: If someone collapsed tomorrow, would every AED in our facility actually be ready to use?" Comstock added. "That is a question worth answering before an emergency occurs."Additional information about AED Service America's services and educational resources is available at .About AED Service AmericaAED Service America Inc., headquartered in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, provides compliant, onsite automated external defibrillator (AED) maintenance and program management across all of America and Canada. The company supports major AED brands and provides onsite inspections, component management, documentation, repair coordination and ongoing service designed to help organizations maintain response-ready devices. AED Service America provides service throughout all 50 states and serves organizations ranging from individual facilities to large, multi-location national enterprises.Learn more at .Media ContactAED Service America Inc.Contact: Douglas C. ComstockEmail:...Telephone: 860-970-3250Website:

Douglas Craig Comstock

AED Service America

+1 860-970-3250

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AED Service America Urges Organizations to Evaluate AED Readiness Ahead of 2027 News Provided By AED Service America November 20, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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