MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film 'Kaali Kheti', has spoken up on the craft of voice-modulation. He highlighted the importance of acting for the camera through voice by quoting his son, Tiger Shroff's instance.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Sharad Kelkar and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

The actor deconstructed the technicalities of his process in voice acting, as he said,“It's just not the bass. Bass is definitely involved. But you can't be monotonous. If a person keeps listening to the same frequency, they will fall asleep”.

He went on to share an anecdote involving actor Danny Denzongpa, and his own son Tiger Shroff.

He told IANS,“So there has to be modulation, you need to bring variation and for that other elements have to work as well. That's the first thing Danny Denzongpa, who used to teach voice modulation at FTII, told me about my son Tiger's voice when I took him to show my son's picture”.

“He said that Tiger's voice is good. That was enough for me. Everything is in the voice. Otherwise, there are silent films as well. The voice is necessary. You need to listen to something and you have to have a sound”, the actor added.

Meanwhile, the actor can be seen in 'Kaali Kheti', a horror film in a rural setting, and sees Jackie Shroff toying around with full-fledged horror for the first time. The film explores a chilling folklore-inspired narrative where a village finds itself under the shadow of an ominous force, turning the very land that sustains life into a source of fear.

With its intriguing premise and atmospheric storytelling, 'Kaali Kheti' promises to bring a fresh and unexplored dimension to the horror genre. Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, 'Kaali Kheti' is currently playing in cinemas.