MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The American-made off-road manufacturer's Thanksgiving-to-Cyber Monday celebration features discounts up to 35%, shipping offers and daily prizes from Rugged Radios, MORRFlate and Z Automotive.

Rancho Cordova, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, a leading American manufacturer of innovative suspension systems and off-road components, has announced its biggest holiday sales event in company history. Running November 20 through November 30, 2026, the 11-day Thanksgiving SALEBRATION and Black Friday/Cyber Monday event will feature discounts of up to 35%, free shipping offers, and more than $28,000 in giveaways, including exciting prizes from industry partners Rugged Radios, MORRFlate, and Z Automotive.







Thanksgiving Salebration

The event represents MetalCloak's largest combination of holiday savings and customer giveaways to date, bringing together 11 days of special offers, daily prizes, and opportunities for off-road enthusiasts to upgrade their vehicles while celebrating the community that has helped build the MetalCloak brand.

11 Days of Savings for Off-Road Enthusiasts

The holiday event kicks off Friday, November 20, with MetalCloak's Thanksgiving SALEBRATION, continuing through Thanksgiving Day, November 26. The excitement then carries into four additional days of promotions, including Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Sofa Sunday, and Cyber Monday, concluding November 30.

Throughout the event, customers can take advantage of substantial discounts across MetalCloak's extensive lineup of off-road products and accessories.

Thanksgiving SALEBRATION highlights include:



15% OFF Storewide

20% OFF Select Steering Knuckles and Builder Parts

25% OFF RockSport RED Shocks and Select Products

35% OFF Apparel, Swag, and Select Gear

FREE SHIPPING to the Lower 48 States Special shipping discounts for Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam

MetalCloak manufactures suspension systems, steering components, armor, and off-road accessories for Jeep, Ford Bronco, Toyota, Ram, and INEOS Grenadier vehicles.

Whether preparing for a weekend trail adventure, upgrading an everyday driver, or building a dedicated off-road machine, customers will find opportunities to save on American-made products engineered for performance, durability, and capability.

Over $28,000 in Giveaways... With Help from Industry Partners

Beyond the discounts, MetalCloak is making this holiday season especially memorable with more than $28,000 in giveaways throughout the 11-day celebration.

The prize lineup includes MetalCloak gift certificates, off-road accessories, and products from several respected companies in the off-road industry.

Featured giveaway partners include:



Rugged Radios – Known for communication solutions that help off-road enthusiasts stay connected on the trail.

MORRFlate – Innovators in tire inflation and deflation systems designed to make trail preparation faster and easier. Z Automotive – Developers of electronic vehicle accessories and innovative programming solutions popular with Jeep and other vehicle enthusiasts.

Each partner brings products and expertise that complement the MetalCloak mission of helping customers get more out of their off-road adventures.

With new giveaway opportunities throughout the event, enthusiasts have plenty of reasons to follow the celebration from beginning to end.

A Thanksgiving Tradition Built Around Gratitude

While the discounts and giveaways are bigger than ever, the purpose behind MetalCloak's annual Thanksgiving celebration remains unchanged: thanking the customers and off-road enthusiasts who have supported the company over the years.

"Every year, we look for new ways to say thank you to the incredible community that has supported MetalCloak and helped us grow," said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder of MetalCloak. "This year, we decided to go all out... our biggest discounts, our biggest giveaways, and some great partners joining us in the celebration. At the end of the day, this isn't just about selling parts. It's about showing our appreciation to the people who trust our products, share our passion for off-roading, and make MetalCloak what it is today."

From Jeep owners building their first trail rigs to experienced off-roaders pushing the limits of suspension technology, MetalCloak's community has played an essential role in the company's continued growth and innovation.

The annual Thanksgiving SALEBRATION has become an opportunity to give back to that community with exceptional savings, special prizes, and a celebration of the shared passion for off-road adventure.

Black Friday Through Cyber Monday... The Celebration Continues

Thanksgiving Day isn't the end of the excitement.

Beginning Friday, November 27, MetalCloak launches the second phase of its holiday sales event with four more days of promotions and giveaways.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Sofa Sunday, and Cyber Monday will each bring new opportunities for customers to save and participate in the celebration.

The event concludes Monday, November 30, with MetalCloak's Cyber Monday finale.

Customers are encouraged to visit the official event page throughout the 11-day celebration for the latest offers, giveaway announcements, and updates.

How to Participate

MetalCloak's Biggest Sale Ever runs November 20–30, 2026.

Shop the Sale:



Giveaway Entry Information, Official Rules & Terms:



Customers can also follow MetalCloak on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms for announcements and event updates.

About MetalCloak

MetalCloak, headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, is an American manufacturer of innovative off-road suspension systems, steering components, armor, and accessories. Known for its patented suspension technologies, industry-leading suspension travel, and commitment to American manufacturing, MetalCloak develops products designed to enhance the capability and performance of off-road vehicles.

Serving Jeep, Ford Bronco, Toyota, Ram, and INEOS Grenadier enthusiasts, MetalCloak continues to advance off-road suspension technology through engineering, real-world testing, and its Corner Travel Index (CTI) program.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071



2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America

A video accompanying this announcement is available here:

Complete entry information, eligibility requirements, prize descriptions, and official giveaway terms are available at: