TDWI Blueprint Report: Governing Emerging and Diverse Data in the Age of AI

Report provides a map for how governance must follow information from its source through derived data, business context, and consumption.

- Fern Halper, D, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TDWI Research has released a new original research report, the TDWI Blueprint Report: Governing Emerging and Diverse Data in the Age of AI, that helps readers govern the new data types that are so important for supporting modern analytics and AI.The VP of TDWI research, Fern Halper, Ph.D., based her analysis on survey data as well as focus group data and expert interviews. Her research finds that successful governance is more common among organizations that incorporate governance earlier for new projects.In the report, Halper says,“Most organizations have spent years developing practices for governing structured company data... Yet these practices were largely developed around data that fits into defined schemas, fields, and records.” Established governance principles remain fundamental, but organizations need to determine how these principles are applied to a broader range of data types.This report examines how organizations are responding to a changing environment where governance must often extend from the original data source through transformations and ultimately to how the data is consumed by AI.Report HighlightsAmong this report's key findings:.Many organizations are still developing the capabilities needed to address the challenges of governing unstructured data..In examining those experiencing high success governing data versus low success, being proactive counts for a lot. None of the high-success respondents reported waiting until problems arose to introduce governance, compared with close to 20% of the low-success group..Human review is the most commonly reported activity for governing unstructured data, but it was somewhat more common among respondents reporting lower success..Governance challenges are expanding in two directions at once. Organizations are using a wider variety of source data, and they are creating new representations and information from those sources (such as summaries, extracted sentiment, transcriptions, etc.) that must also be governed.The complete report explores further what distinguishes those who are reporting higher levels of measurable success with governance, and it provides a detailed framework to guide readers in establishing or improving their governance of emerging data types.This research was sponsored by Ataccama and Snowflake.Download the report [research/2026/11/diq-all-tdwi-blueprint-report-governing-emerging-and-diverse-data-in-the-age-of-ai ]Watch the webinar [webcasts/2026/11/adv-all-governing-emerging-and-diverse-data-in-the-age-of-ai-insights-from-q4-blueprint-report ]About the AuthorFERN HALPER, Ph.D., is vice president of TDWI research. Her work focuses on AI, generative AI, agentic AI, AI governance, cloud computing, and other modern analytics approaches. She has more than 25 years of experience in data and business analysis and AI and has published numerous articles on data mining and information technology. Halper is co-author of“Dummies” books on cloud computing, hybrid cloud, and service management, as well as Big Data for Dummies. Halper is also the author of the 2026 book, Data Makes the World Go 'Round: The data, tech, and trust behind AI success. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead analyst for Bell Labs. She has taught at both Colgate University and Bentley University. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her at... and on LinkedIn at .About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI's in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization's business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi or follow us on LinkedIn at tdwi/linkedin.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

Sabrina Bozek

TDWI

+1 425-277-9175

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New TDWI Research Report Explores How Enterprises Can Successfully Govern the Data AI Needs News Provided By 1105 Media Inc November 20, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.