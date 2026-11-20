Christian Quiver, left, and Eric Baxter, cofounders of Aventide.

The one place to run your client business, now sells workshop and retreat tickets too. Aventide replaces the tools you don't want and connects the ones you do.

- Christian Quiver, cofounder and CEO of Aventide

WHITE SALMON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Aventide cofounders Christian Quiver and Eric Baxter announced their soft launch on October 29, they wrote, "Events are next." Today, a coach who books private sessions through Aventide can use the same account to sell places at a weekend retreat. Guests can pay a deposit and sign an agreement before they arrive. At the door, the coach can hand check-in over to a volunteer and get on with welcoming the people who came.

Quiver spent five years as a product manager at Amazon, where he helped lead the expansion of its stores from two locations to 50. He experienced first hand the colossal amount of energy he could put toward Amazon's goals, without much personal benefit. That made him wonder what would happen if he put that energy toward his own projects.

"I wasn't meant to have a boss. You weren't either," said Quiver, Aventide's cofounder and CEO.

Running his own businesses, Quiver usually had two to four browser profiles open, with 20 or 30 tabs in each. A client who appeared as an appointment on his calendar was also a proposal in one tool and an invoice in another. No one connected the dots behind the scenes. It all lived in his head.

"Every tool I added became another small boss," he said. "I was working for my software."

Baxter, who has spent 25 years designing for clients, remembers seeing a problem up close and having someone else decide whether it was worth fixing.

"At my last company I found a problem nobody was addressing. About 200 project managers were each losing roughly two hours a day to it. I was told to let it go. I ran the numbers instead, then used automation and better design to cut that to about 15 minutes," Baxter said. "So I'm building the company where the people closest to the problem decide what gets fixed."

The two founders are betting they can compete with much larger software companies by building for people who want to stay small. A designer working alone can use Aventide to send a proposal, get the contract signed and collect payment. A coach bringing in help for one workshop does not have to buy another seat or give a volunteer access to sensitive client data. Owners keep the things they care about, like their email, their calendar and their bank account, and Aventide replaces the tools they were stitching together. An owner can also run two businesses under one login.

The founders took the same approach with Aventide's AI sidekick. When a client asks a designer whether a project can be ready by Friday, Sidekick can draft a reply, line up the tasks and, with the designer's approval, do some of the work. From Aventide's phone app, the designer can see who will receive the message, read the draft and decide whether to send it. One designer, who asked not to be named, said Aventide saves them more than five hours a week of admin. "Just being able to easily upload receipts with an image, ask for edits on a proposal, and be shown the client history saved me so much time," the designer said. "This is the one place I go for my business."

Other early customers describe the same result in their reviews on G2, Capterra and Software Advice. One wrote that they can go to "one place to accomplish something instead of using three or four different programs." The owner of a small design agency wrote that "our admin used to be a mess of booking links, an hours spreadsheet, and invoices in three places. Aventide pulls that into one spot." The same owner added, "Setup took one afternoon," and "It replaced a pile of duct taped tools and cut the weekly admin I used to dread."

Aventide has a 14-day free trial. Plans and pricing are at

Next in The Aventide Story: the first people who used Aventide, the neighbors and local business owners who brought the founders their real problems.

The release is also available at

About Second Spring Design

Second Spring Design Inc. was founded by Christian Quiver and Eric Baxter, who live in the Columbia River Gorge in Washington. Its product, Aventide, helps people who work for themselves manage client work from the first booking through the final payment.

Christian Quiver

Second Spring Desing Inc.

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"You Weren't Meant to Have a Boss," Say Aventide Cofounders as Event Ticketing Launches News Provided By Aventide November 20, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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