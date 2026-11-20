Co Ceo

HALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cadmus Publishing announced today the passing of its former owner, George Kayer, who died on November 20, 2026 in Arizona. He was 72. Kayer, who acquired Cadmus Publishing in 2023, was widely recognized as one of the most published prisoners in the United States and spent more than two decades helping incarcerated people gain access to resources, correspondence and publishing services.Kayer's writing life began early. He was first published by the National Rifle Association at age 14. For decades he lived with undiagnosed dyslexia and bipolar disorder, conditions that shaped much of his adult life. In early 2000, his pen pal, the author Nancy Mairs, encouraged him to begin writing again, and he went on to produce a substantial body of work from inside prison.Kayer was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Arizona in 1993. His case was later reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court in Shinn v. Kayer, No. 19-1302, decided December 14, 2020. He spoke openly about the weight of his crime. "I have tried to honor the death of my victim by giving back to others," Kayer said in 2023.That effort took shape in his resource guides, Offline Shopper and Snail Mail Pen Paling, which help people in prison find services, products and correspondence opportunities that are otherwise difficult to reach without internet access. The guides became widely used references among incarcerated readers and their families.Kayer was also an advocate for creative expression behind bars. "A lot of state prisons tout rehabilitation but in reality, discourage, even punish artists and writers," he said when he acquired Cadmus Publishing. He credited Arizona prison policies on prisoners' rights with protecting his ability to write and market his work.In October 2023, Kayer acquired Cadmus Publishing, a company that provides publishing services to incarcerated authors, in partnership with Kenny Passaro, owner of Prison Living Press."George believed that every person, no matter where they are, has a story worth telling," said Passaro. "His work opened doors for thousands of writers and readers in prison, and Cadmus Publishing will carry that mission forward."In lieu of flowers, Cadmus Publishing is asking those who wish to honor Kayer's memory to make a donation to Cadmus Publishing. Contributions will support the company's continued work helping incarcerated authors publish their books and share their stories with the public.ABOUT CADMUS PUBLISHINGCadmus Publishing LLC provides publishing services for people in prison, helping incarcerated writers turn their manuscripts into published books. The company works with authors across the United States to bring their stories, insights and experiences to readers outside prison walls.

Media Relations

Cadmus Publishing

+ +1 360-565-6459

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cadmus Publishing Announces the Passing of Former Owner George Kayer News Provided By Cadmus Publishing November 20, 2026, 23:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.