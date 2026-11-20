Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Attends Grand Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday attended the concluding ceremony of the grand Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya, organised in the presence of Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji, the 70th Peethadhipathi (head) of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, in the historic town of Vadnagar. As per the Chief Minister's Office, the grand Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya, organised in the presence of Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji, the 70th Peethadhipathi (head) of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, in historic Vadnagar, concluded on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the concluding ceremony and received the blessings of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swamiji amid Vedic chants and a devotional atmosphere. The Mahayagya filled the Vadnagar region with spiritual fervour. Amid sacred chanting of mantras, the Deputy Chief Minister joined Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swamiji and offered prayers for peace and the well-being of the State and the nation, while experiencing the spiritual atmosphere of the ceremony.

On the occasion, the DyCM visited Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, the presiding deity of Vadnagar, and offered prayers with devotion. He performed special rituals and prayed for the well-being, prosperity, and welfare of the people of Gujarat. The spiritual event in the historic town filled the atmosphere with devotion and faith. The event was attended by District Panchayat President Nitin Patel, Unjha MLA Kirit Patel, Kheralu MLA Sardar Chaudhary, Vijapur MLA CJ Chavda, Becharaji MLA Sukhaji Thakor, Kadi MLA Rajendra Chavda, prominent personalities Girish Rajgor and Natuji Thakor, Vadnagar Municipality President Mitika Shah, District Collector Harshit Gosavi, District Development Officer Harshil Meena, District Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki, other office-bearers, local dignitaries and a large number of devotees.