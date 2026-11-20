India and Portugal Hold 6th Round of Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India and Portugal held comprehensive discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, science and technology, and other key sectors during the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to finalising a comprehensive Five-Year Roadmap for India-Portugal Relations (2027–2032).

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the consultations were held on November 19 and co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Helena Malcata, Director General for Foreign Policy in Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital technologies, tourism, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady momentum and tangible progress achieved across different sectors since the previous round of consultations held in Lisbon in November 2025. To further strengthen the partnership, the two sides also reviewed the current status of several bilateral agreements under negotiation and reaffirmed their commitment to expediting discussions and working closely towards the early conclusion and signing of the pending frameworks.

The consultations also covered the growing India-European Union (EU) strategic partnership, with both sides welcoming the conclusion of negotiations on the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). They expressed anticipation over the proposed signing and implementation of the India-EU FTA and discussed key developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and other global and regional issues of shared interest. Both countries also agreed to continue close cooperation in multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

Highlighting the growth in bilateral relations, the MEA said India-Portugal ties continued to experience robust growth, driven by sustained high-level political exchanges and expanding commercial linkages across the private sector. Looking ahead, both sides underscored their shared commitment to finalising the comprehensive Five-Year Roadmap for India-Portugal Relations (2027–2032), which will serve as a strategic blueprint to guide bilateral cooperation over the coming half-decade. They also welcomed the regular convening of established institutional mechanisms in trade and investment, defence, renewable energy, agriculture and allied sectors, and science and technology, while agreeing to deepen engagement across all areas.

The two sides agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be held in Portugal at mutually convenient dates. The previous round of Foreign Office Consultations was held in Lisbon in November 2025. (ANI)