MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NordVPN's Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Global Affairs Join a Nationwide Satellite Media Tour to Break Down New Research on Cyber Overconfidence and What It Takes to Stay Safe in 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Americans feel confident about their cybersecurity. But new research suggests that confidence may actually be part of the problem. Recently, Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, and Gerald Kasulis, Vice President of Global Affairs at NordVPN, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to break down the findings from NordVPN's new Cyber Confidence and Cyber Risks in the USA study and share what every American needs to know to stay safer online in the age of AI-powered scams.

The tour surfaced a striking paradox: the people who feel the most protected online are often the least protected in practice. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, and Gerald Kasulis, Vice President of Global Affairs at NordVPN:

What does the new NordVPN study tell us about how Americans actually stack up when it comes to cybersecurity?

The findings paint a sobering picture of what Briedis calls a national "confidence gap." The study found that 71% of Americans believe common sense alone is enough to protect them online, and 44% consider their browsing habits safer than the average American's. But when put to real-world tests, those assumptions fall apart fast. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 74%, failed to correctly identify a fake URL, and 82% couldn't spot a fake CAPTCHA, both scores worse than a coin flip.



"We're seeing this paradox where the people who feel most confident are actually the most at risk," said Briedis. "High confidence correlates with worse security outcomes, particularly around password reuse and falling for personalized scams." Perhaps most striking, 51% of respondents said they would be more likely to trust a message that used their real name and referenced a recent purchase, the exact type of data scammers routinely obtain through data breaches.

What are the biggest cybersecurity myths you want people to stop believing, and how are AI-powered scams making them more dangerous?

The study revealed a series of common but dangerous misconceptions. Nearly a third of Americans, 32%, believe they're safe simply because they don't visit "bad" websites.

Another 30% assume their devices came pre-loaded with all the security they need, and 28% believe the padlock icon in a browser means a site is completely safe. Kasulis said AI is turbocharging what these myths cost people.

"The days of spotting a scam by a typo or a strange email address are over," he said. "AI can now generate phishing emails, fake voices, and fraudulent sites that are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing." The fear is real: 48% of Americans say their top concern is identity theft through AI-powered scams, and 45% fear financial loss or fraud.

Adding to the risk, 73% of respondents said they had personally encountered a scam attempt recently, and 13% lost money or came close to losing it.

For families trying to protect themselves, where should they start? What are the most practical steps?

One of the study's most counterintuitive findings is what Briedis calls the "age paradox": older adults actually practice better security habits than younger people, despite younger generations considering themselves more tech-savvy. The data backs it up.

51% of Americans reuse the same or nearly identical passwords across accounts, and only 10% use a dedicated password manager. Meanwhile, 51% have clicked unverified links sent by friends or family on messaging apps, with younger adults 18 to 34 the most likely to do so. "The irony is the people who feel the most digitally fluent are often the quickest to lower their guard," said Kasulis.

His practical starting points: use a password manager, enable multi-factor authentication, and think twice before clicking anything, even from someone you know. The study found only 46% of Americans currently use MFA, and 18% use no protective tools at all.

How has NordVPN evolved to meet these threats, and how does the partnership with Shaquille O'Neal fit into that mission?

NordVPN has moved well beyond its origins as a simple VPN tool. Today it encompasses a full threat protection suite that blocks malicious sites, stops malware before it downloads, and identifies data breaches in real time. Briedis noted that this expansion is a direct response to how dramatically the threat landscape has changed.

"We built NordVPN to be the one tool that handles everything, so you don't have to be a cybersecurity expert to stay safe," he said.

The study suggests demand for exactly this kind of solution is growing: 30% of Americans said they would definitely use a next-generation all-in-one security tool, and 34% more said they'd consider it at the right price. Kasulis said the partnership with Shaquille O'Neal is about making cybersecurity feel less intimidating. NordVPN is no longer just a VPN, and this partnership makes that clear. "We've evolved into a comprehensive online security suite, and Shaq was the obvious fit to help spread the message. Shaq is someone everyone trusts, and that trust matters when we're trying to reach people who have tuned out cybersecurity messaging because it feels too technical or too scary," he said.

"Our message is simple: you don't have to be an expert. You just need the right tools."

For more information, visit nordvpn.com.

About Marijus Briedis

Marijus Briedis is the CTO of NordVPN and a globally recognized digital security and privacy expert. At NordVPN, Marijus is responsible for the technological growth and transformation of NordVPN into a multi-faceted cybersecurity solution.

Among his most notable achievements is the development of NordLynx, the fastest and most innovative VPN protocol built on WireGuard®, as well as his own transition into a top executive role. A frequent speaker at events like VivaTech, ITBN, and Hacker Camp, Marijus regularly shares his expertise with cybersecurity professionals across Europe and leading global publications.

About Gerald Kasulis

Gerald Kasulis is a VP of Global Affairs at NordVPN. With over a decade of experience in IT and cybersecurity, he is now leading NordVPN's strategic global affairs. Beyond his technical expertise, Gerald is a passionate advocate for cybersecurity awareness. He frequently moderates panels and webinars on AI, the dark web, and cybersecurity, sharing insights with industry leaders.

His speaking engagements include notable conferences such as NATO Summit, major vendor events such as Microsoft Ignite, AWS re:Invent, numerous national TV appearances and many more. Known for his dynamic leadership and go-to-market strategies, Gerald combines a deep understanding of cybersecurity solutions with a commitment to driving innovation and international growth.

About NordVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world's most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web MonitorTM, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of NordVPN.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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