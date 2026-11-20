MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six artisan trees, made with materials donated by ranching families and makers across the state, anchor the Library's first holiday season, Christmas at the Elkhorn.

Medora, ND, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has unveiled Spirit of the Land, a holiday installation of six artisan trees built from the materials of North Dakota life: ranch leather stamped with family brands, lariats that have worked cattle, native prairie grasses, blue polka-dot bandanas, painted parfleche and Badlands clay. The trees will be lit for the first time tonight, Friday, November 20, at the Library's free Holiday Open House, and serve as the centerpiece of Christmas at the Elkhorn, the Library's first holiday season.







Holiday Trees at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The materials came from across the state. Ranchers and ropers sent lariats. Families shared the brands that carry their histories. Volunteers gathered grasses from landscapes they know by heart. Rick Buchholz and Wade Benson alone contributed more than thirty well-worn latigos.

The six trees



Leather. Sixty-four brands from North Dakota ranching families, historic ranches and institutions, including Theodore Roosevelt's Maltese Cross and Elkhorn brands and the Connolly family's brand, first recorded in 1890, the year North Dakota began registering brands.

Lariat. Cascading loops of donated rope celebrate horsemanship and the cattle country T.R. came to know near Medora.

Parfleche. Created by artist Prairie Rose Seminole, an enrolled citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, the tree's painted parfleche packages honor the rawhide containers Plains Indigenous peoples used to carry and protect belongings, and celebrate generosity and sharing.

Grass. Five native grasses of the mixed-grass prairie, western wheatgrass, green needlegrass, needle-and-thread, blue grama and prairie Junegrass, gathered by North Dakotans.

Bandana. Blue bandanas with white polka dots, long associated with T.R. and the Rough Riders, the First United States Volunteer Cavalry. Clay. A tribute to the layered clay, silt and sand of the Badlands, and to Hebron Brick Company, which has made brick from North Dakota claystone since 1904.

Traditional illuminated trees and living Norfolk Island pines carry the installation through the building, trimmed with North Dakota willow and boxelder branches and gold ornaments recalling the Northern Pacific's 1883 Golden Spike celebration, the year T.R. first arrived in the Badlands by rail. Ceramic vessels by Thomas Christnagel and Giulio Angotti of North Dakota State University, shaped from Hebron clay, are pressed with bur oak leaves and prairie grass patterns. Younger participants can hunt for six animal constellations hidden among the branches in a Seek & Find game.

Spirit of the Land was designed by JLG Architects under the creative direction of Matthew Dunham, with artist and fabricator Ashley Rieck of Tinker Experiential Design. Full credits, the complete list of brands on the leather tree, and short films on how the trees were made are at trlibrary.com/holidaytrees.

Make a day of it: Christmas at the Elkhorn

The trees set the scene for a season of programs inspired by Roosevelt's winters at the Elkhorn Ranch, where long evenings meant work by hand, good food and company.



Museum Store Sunday, Sunday, November 29. Holiday shopping at the Library's store, including gifts from regional makers. shop.trlibrary.com

Midwinter Table, Friday, December 4. A seated dinner by Executive Chef Candace Stock of Salt + Scoria celebrating the region's growers and ranchers, with the producers at the table. Reception at 6:00 p.m., dinner at 7:00 p.m. $150; 21 and older; seating limited to 75. trlibrary.com/midwinter-table

Elkhorn Evenings, Thursdays, December 10 and 17, 4:00–8:00 p.m. The Library stays open after hours. Participants can have a leather or wood keepsake branded with the Elkhorn brand at the outdoor Branding Market and build a charcuterie box at Salt + Scoria. Included with admission; goods priced separately. trlibrary.com/elkhornevenings

Family Crafting Time, December 13, 19, 20 and 23, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Drop-in ornament and wreath making in the Hunter Classroom. Free. trlibrary.com/crafting

Visit with Santa Claus, December 17 at 6:00 p.m. and December 19 at 1:00 p.m. Free with admission. trlibrary.com/santa Butchery Workshop, Sunday, January 24, 2027, 8:00–10:00 a.m. A hands-on class at Salt + Scoria, sold as a holiday gift. $225, or $275 as a gift box with a branded cutting board. Limited to 8. trlibrary.com/butchery

Through April 30, admission is free during the final hour of each day the Library is open, with a timed ticket reserved in advance at trlibrary.com/freehour. Free Final Hour is sponsored by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Beginning December 1, the Library is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is closed December 25 and January 1. Tickets for every program are at trlibrary.com/holidays.

High-resolution photos of the trees and installation are available in the Library's media library at trlibrary.acquiadam.com/c/oa9qooxo. Short films on how the trees were made are on the Holiday Trees playlist at trlibrary.com/video.







Elkhorn, Maltese Cross and other North Dakota ranching brands on the leather tree.

About Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opened July 4, 2026, America's 250th birthday, on a 93-acre butte above Medora, North Dakota, at the edge of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The site sits in the Badlands where a grieving young TR came in the 1880s to ranch, hunt, and rebuild his life after losing his mother and his wife on the same day. Designed by Snøhetta with North Dakota's JLG Architects, the 96,000-square-foot building rises from the butte beneath a walkable green roof planted with native species. The Library is pursuing Living Building Challenge full certification, LEED Platinum, and SITES Platinum. More than 40,000 square feet of exhibits explore TR's life and legacy through three pillars: Leadership, Citizenship, and Conservation. The Library is operated by the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and is not part of the National Archives presidential library system.

Press Inquiries

Matt Briney

matt [at] trlibrary.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: