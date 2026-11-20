MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The best deal in comics at a once-a-year price. A KADOKAWA manga sale runs November 20-December 3, only on GlobalComix.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 20-December 1, new GlobalComix Gold members can get an annual membership for $49, down from $69. The offer saves new members $20 on a year of unlimited reading across the Gold catalog, which includes comics, manga and webtoons.From November 20 through December 3, KADOKAWA will run a special Black Friday sale on GlobalComix. Readers can try the first three chapters of participating series for free and keep reading with selected additional chapters priced at $0.99 each. Featured titles include To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You, Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 and The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne. Eligible chapters vary by title.Explore the KADOKAWA sale on GlobalComix.More Black Friday sales will be revealed next week on globalcomix.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital platform for discovering, reading and collecting comics, manga and webtoons from publishers and independent creators. Learn more at globalcomix.Asset Pack: Download here

Kevin Van Ness

Global Publishing Interactive, Inc.

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GlobalComix drops annual Gold membership from $69 to $49 for Black Friday News Provided By Global Publishing Interactive, Inc. November 20, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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