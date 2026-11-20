A Class 7 student living in a hostel was in for an unexpected surprise when four chicks hatched from six eggs his mother had sent him to eat. The boy had received the eggs from home and kept them safely in his hostel room. However, he had no idea that they would soon turn into something much more surprising.

Blanket And Trunk Provide Warmth For Eggs

The student had wrapped the eggs in a blanket and stored them inside his trunk. Unknowingly, this arrangement provided the warmth needed for the eggs to incubate. Over time, four of the six eggs hatched, leaving the young student amazed at the unexpected development. What was meant to be a simple food supply from home had turned into a memorable experience.

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Four Chicks Leave Student Surprised

The unusual incident has drawn attention because of the unexpected way the chicks hatched. The student had no intention of incubating the eggs and had simply stored them in his trunk for safekeeping. However, the warmth from the blanket helped create conditions suitable for hatching. The four chicks have now become an unexpected part of the student's hostel life, turning an ordinary parcel from his mother into a surprising encounter with nature.