MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP (“SBS”), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMD ) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AMD is the subject of a research report issued by Hunterbrook Media on November 19, 2026. According to the report,“after the U.S. blacklisted Chinese server maker IEIT Systems, the company kept getting newer AMD firmware, which enables AMD chips to run in servers.” The report also alleges that the Company“bills over 20% of its revenue to customers in China and Hong Kong,” and“depends on a Chinese partner to finish most of its chips.” Based on this news, shares of AMD fell by more than 7.7% on the same day.

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WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

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Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP