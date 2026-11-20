Ship It Weekly's first-year awards: Gold at the 2026 Davey, dotCOMM and Viddy Awards, and an Honorable Mention at the 2026 MarCom Awards

Independent show from Teller's Tech won Gold at the 2026 Davey, dotCOMM and Viddy Awards in its first year, and reached #1 for "Cloud Engineering"

- Brian Teller, host and producer of Ship It WeeklyGREENCASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ship It Weekly, the independent DevOps, SRE and platform engineering podcast from Teller's Tech, celebrates its first anniversary as a multi-award-winning show. In its first year, the podcast won four awards: Gold at the 22nd Annual Davey Awards, Gold at the 2026 dotCOMM Awards, Gold at the 2026 Viddy Awards and an Honorable Mention in Industry Focused Series at the 2026 MarCom Awards.Ship It Weekly and Brian Teller are also finalists in the 2026 DevOps Dozen awards from Techstrong Group and DevOps: the show for Best DevOps Community Program or Event, and Teller for Enterprise DevOps Champion of the Year. Public voting is open through December 31 at href="" rel="external nofollow" com/vot, and winners will be announced in January 2027.Hosted by Brian Teller, a platform engineer with 25 years in production operations, Ship It Weekly launched on November 20, 2025. Its 86th episode, an anniversary news episode, came out on November 20, 2026. The show comes in two formats: a weekly news show that turns the week's infrastructure, reliability and security news into practical context for the engineers who run production, and Ship It Conversations, long-form interviews with practitioners.First-year highlights:- Gold, Davey Awards - Podcast Series, Technology & Innovation (22nd Annual Davey Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts)- Gold, dotCOMM Awards - Technology (2026 dotCOMM Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals)- Gold, Viddy Awards - Video Podcasts, Technology, for the Justin Garrison episode (2026 Viddy Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals)- Honorable Mention, MarCom Awards - Industry Focused Series (2026 MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals)- Finalist, DevOps Dozen - Best DevOps Community Program or Event, and Enterprise DevOps Champion of the Year for host Brian Teller (2026 DevOps Dozen, from Techstrong Group and DevOps; public voting through December 31)- #1 for "Cloud Engineering" on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube Music, and #1 for "SRE" on Apple Podcasts US (PodSEO, November 2026)- Top 10 on Apple Podcasts' US Tech News chart, reaching #2 in January 2026- 35,000+ downloads across the catalog- 30 guests from companies including Grafana Labs, Sidero Labs, Cloud Posse, Meta, Vectra AI and Slalom"Keeping up with everything in DevOps is tough. I saw a gap: practitioners needed an easier way to stay informed, and a place for practitioner-focused conversations about DevOps, SRE, security, AI and cloud. It's the same reason I started On Call Brief," said Brian Teller, host and producer of Ship It Weekly. "The show grew out of what the community asked for. In year two, that means more conversations, more insight into where our industry is going, and more community."To celebrate the anniversary, Ship It Weekly is releasing two Ship It Conversations episodes a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, through December 14, alongside the regular Friday news episode.Brian Teller's look back at the first year is on the Teller's Tech website.Ship It Weekly is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast and all major podcast apps, and at shipitweekly.About Ship It WeeklyShip It Weekly is an independent podcast covering DevOps, SRE, platform engineering, cloud infrastructure, security and AI for the engineers who build and run production systems. A news episode publishes every Friday, with Ship It Conversations interviews during the week. It is produced by Teller's Tech.About Teller's TechTeller's Tech is the independent media brand behind Ship It Weekly and On Call Brief, a weekly newsletter of the SRE and DevOps stories that matter. Teller's Tech was founded by Brian Teller. Learn more at tellerstech.

Brian Teller

Teller's Tech

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Ship It Weekly Marks First Year as a Multi-Award-Winning DevOps Podcast News Provided By WBAT LLC d/b/a Tellers Tech November 20, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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