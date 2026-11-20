BellTel Chair Thomas Steed Letter to SEC Chair

BellTel Chair Thomas Steed Letter to SEC Chair Cont.

Do Not Pull the Plug on Proxy Voting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the federal agency that exists to protect investors and maintain fair and transparent financial markets, has recently proposed rescinding the little-known but vital Rule 14a-8, which mandates that publicly traded companies must grant shareholders a say in corporate governance through proxy proposals and voting.

The non-profit Association of BellTel Retirees, which advocates on behalf of 134,000 Verizon and AT&T retirees, a majority being shareholders in the telecom giants, is adamantly opposing the rule change, which they believe will lead to a decrease in transparency and executive accountability to individual shareowners.

The matter before the SEC is docket number S7-2026-32.

In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and shared with key US Senate and Congressional leaders whose committees oversee the financial regulatory agency, BellTel Chair Thomas Steed called the rule“a critical level of accountability in our American Democracy and our Capitalist economy.”

The rule mandates publicly traded companies grant shareholders a say in the direction and management of the companies they own shares in. BellTel believes the SEC's proposal ignores the importance of 14a-8, and the critical rights it affords shareholders to have a true voice in governance, to propose enhancements to corporate policy, vote for directors, affirm or reject oversized executive compensation, excessive golden parachutes, or policies not aligned with the corporate ethos.

“If you make this change, it eliminates the necessity of transparency and accountability at thousands of American corporations,” said Steed.“Investors trust the American financial markets with trillions of our assets, specifically because there are clear rules in place. Please do not eliminate that trust.”

For 84 years, Rule 14a-8 has democratized corporate governance and made corporate executives answerable to shareholders, who are the true owners of the enterprise. Eliminating 14a-8 would force shareholders to instead rely on an uneven patchwork of state regulations. This is particularly dangerous given that some jurisdictions have already acted to curtail shareholder rights.

More than 72% of BellTel members are Verizon or AT&T shareholders, having invested continuously during their decades of employment. Since 1998, BellTel and its leaders have effectuated positive policy change for shareholders by proposing sensible governance measures for shareholder consideration.

On three occasions, a majority of Verizon shareholders voted yes in support of BellTel proposals, and nine other times, the company board elected to adopt BellTel recommendations wholly or in part.

The retiree group believes leaders U.S. Senate and House of Representatives leaders should address the vital importance of continued clarity, transparency, accountability that have long made the American economy and its financial markets a model for investors across the globe.

Steed closed his letter with a plea to the SEC leader asking,“Please do not allow the SEC, under your watch, to turn the U.S. financial markets into the equivalent of a banana republic.”

View a copy of the BellTel letter to the SEC @

Hadley Kauvar

Butler Associates

+1 646-213-1369

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Verizon Retirees Tell SEC Leader: U.S. Financial Markets Must Maintain Shareholder Transparency & Accountability News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 20, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Politics, Technology, Telecommunications



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