America Gold Buyers, a new brand of Accurate Precious Metals Refineries Inc., buys gold by mail from sellers across the United States.

Gold chains and rings like the everyday items America Gold Buyers buys by mail. Each piece is weighed and tested for purity before it is priced.

A 1/4-ounce gold American Eagle coin. America Gold Buyers buys gold coins, bars and bullion by mail.

A new brand of Accurate Precious Metals Refineries Inc. buys gold coins, bullion, jewelry and dental gold by mail, all from the privacy of the seller's home.

- Tyler Tarrillo, COO of America Gold Buyers

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- America Gold Buyers, a new brand of Accurate Precious Metals Refineries Inc., has launched americagoldbuyers, through which it buys gold by mail from sellers across the United States. The site went live in October 2026 and creates a simple process for anyone thinking about where to sell gold bars, coins and bullion, and for those looking to sell gold teeth, crowns and other dental work.

Most sellers are not sending anything exotic. The company says a typical kit holds everyday items: a one-ounce bar, a couple of small gold coins, maybe a graded coin or two, a broken chain, and sometimes a crown saved from a dental visit years ago. Everything can go in one kit, and each piece is priced on its own.

Coins and bars are the easiest items to evaluate, since most carry a stamp stating their weight and purity. A troy ounce, the standard unit for precious metals, is 31.1 grams. Bullion is usually marked with a fineness number such as 999, while jewelry carries a karat stamp: 24K gold is essentially pure, 18K is 75% gold and 14K is about 58%. In the trade, a piece whose actual gold content matches its stamp is called plumb, and not every stamp is. The company notes that not all manufacturers are created equal, so each piece is tested for its exact purity rather than taken at face value.

Dental gold is the one category with no stamp at all. Crowns, caps and bridges are cast from alloys that vary from one dental lab to the next, so each piece is tested rather than estimated. A crown with porcelain fused over a metal base holds less gold than a solid gold crown, and teeth or porcelain do not need to be removed before sending.

"Most kits are fairly straightforward: a few coins, a broken chain, some rings or mismatched earrings, maybe a crown or some dental gold," said Tyler Tarrillo, COO of America Gold Buyers. "Each piece is weighed, tested, grouped by its karat and purity, and transparently priced in the offer. The seller sees a line-item breakdown of those groups before ever deciding anything, there is no obligation to commit, and returning the items is free."

When a package reaches the company's refinery in Salem, each item is weighed on a certified scale and tested with equipment that reads the metal without damaging the piece, then priced against the gold market on the day the package is opened. The written offer lists every item separately, and sellers may accept or decline it with no obligation.

Selling by mail means the whole sale, from packing the kit to reviewing the offer, happens in the privacy of the seller's home. The mail-in kit is free and comes with a prepaid shipping label. Every order carries a standard $1,000 shipping limit, and higher limits up to $100,000 are available on request before shipping and may carry a fee. Declined items can be returned at no cost with the standard $1,000 limit.

About America Gold Buyers

America Gold Buyers is a brand of Accurate Precious Metals Refineries Inc. and buys gold by mail from U.S. residents 18 and older. Accurate Precious Metals Refineries is a family-owned precious metals refinery and buyer founded in 2012 and headquartered at 1855 Hawthorne Ave. NE in Salem, Oregon. The company has been a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business since 2014 with an A+ rating, and as of November 2026 holds a 4.9-out-of-5-star average across more than 3,400 customer reviews on Google and Shopper Approved. Its nationwide mail-in service is outlined at accuratepmr.

Tyler Tarrillo

Accurate Precious Metals, INC.

+1 503-400-5608

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America Gold Buyers Launches Mail-In Gold-Buying Site From Oregon Refinery News Provided By Accurate Precious Metals Refineries, INC. November 20, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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