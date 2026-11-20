The Vital Role of Joy in Schools offers practical routines to help teachers and students push back against burnout and stress

- Kimberly TsaiPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Challenge Success, a nonprofit affiliated with the Stanford Graduate School of Education, announced the November release of The Vital Role of Joy in Schools: Strategies for Resilient Teachers and Students, a new book by Director of Programs Kimberly Tsai, published by ISTE+ASCD.The practical guide offers hands-on strategies and daily routines to infuse joy throughout the school day. It is written for educators who want to bring more joy into their practice, and into the lives of the students they teach.“In education, joy is frequently treated as an afterthought-a bonus at the end of a unit. My goal in writing this book was to flip that script: joy isn't separate from learning; it is an essential part of it, anchoring the resilience and well-being of educators and students alike.” said Tsai. Ms. Tsai's work at Challenge Success is to create and deliver programs that center student voice and leverage research-based, equity-centered strategies to increase student well-being, belonging, and engagement. In the book she references data from Challenge Success-Stanford Surveys as well as approaches used in the organization's work with schools."Kimberly's book gives educators practical ways to build joy into the school day. Her writing reflects what we hear from students and educators every day at Challenge Success–that the school climate and student-teacher relationships are absolutely vital to their well-being, engagement, and belonging in school," said Megan Pacheco, Executive Director of Challenge Success.The Vital Role of Joy in Schools is available from ISTE+ASCD and other booksellers; ISBN 978-1-4166-3483-6.About Challenge SuccessChallenge Success is a nonprofit affiliated with the Stanford Graduate School of Education. Founded in 2003, it partners with schools, families, and communities to use student voice and research-based, equity-centered strategies that support student well-being, belonging, and engagement. Learn more at .

Caitlin Ciannella

Challenge Success

+1 541-280-9711

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Challenge Success Director of Programs Kimberly Tsai Releases New Book on Joy in the Classroom News Provided By Challenge Success November 20, 2026, 22:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.