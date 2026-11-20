Bhupender Yadav Holds Bilateral Talks with Venezuela at COP31 Summit

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Venezuela's Minister of People's Power for Ecosocialism, Nelson Alexander Rodríguez González, on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, and discussed climate-related issues, bilateral cooperation in big cat conservation, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, and energy security.

In a post on X, Yadav shared details of the meeting, highlighting the discussions on environmental and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. "Happy to have met with H.E. Mr Nelson Alexander Rodríguez González, Venezuela's Minister of People's Power for Ecosocialism, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye," Yadav said.

He added that apart from discussions on climate-related issues, the two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of wildlife conservation and energy security. Happy to have met with H.E. Mr. Nelson Alexander Rodríguez González, Venezuela's Minister of People's Power for Ecosocialism, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. Apart from our discussions on climate related issues, we also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in big cat conservation, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, and energy security. - Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 20, 2026

"Apart from our discussions on climate-related issues, we also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in big cat conservation, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, and energy security," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday in another meeting, Yadav met Japan's Environment Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on the sidelines of the ongoing climate conference. He said their discussions focused on challenges related to the circular economy, critical minerals supply chains and early warning systems.

"Today, I met with Japan's Environment Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), currently underway in Antalya, Turkey," Yadav said.

"Our discussions focused on challenges related to the circular economy, critical minerals supply chains, and early warning systems. We also exchanged views on the negotiations currently underway at COP31," he added.

In a separate post on X, the Union Minister also shared details of his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in Antalya. "Delighted to have met with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye," Yadav wrote.

He further stated that the two leaders exchanged views on climate negotiations and energy security and emphasised the need to ensure the delivery of climate finance for effective climate action. "We exchanged views on climate negotiations and energy security. We also emphasised delivery on climate finance for effective climate action," Yadav said.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of COP31, bringing together discussions on climate negotiations, environmental cooperation, conservation, energy security and financing for climate action. (ANI)