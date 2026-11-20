India Condemns Attacks on Commercial Shipping in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India has reiterated its call for the restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, while condemning attacks on commercial shipping, including incidents in which Indian seafarers have lost their lives or sustained injuries.

Speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) media briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had consistently condemned attacks on commercial vessels, including those flying the Indian flag, and was in touch with several parties to address the situation. "On the Strait of Hormuz, yes, we have, as you would have seen and followed our statements, we have condemned the attacks that have happened on commercial shipping. We have condemned the attacks where people of Indian nationality, Indian seafarers, have lost lives and have been injured. Some of these attacks have also happened on Indian-flagged ships," Jaiswal said.

He reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace in the region, while emphasising the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through international waterways. "So we condemned them, and we continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can see an early return to peace in the region. At the same time, we impress upon all parties that freedom of navigation through international waterways in keeping with international law must be restored," he added.

Jaiswal also referred to a recent attack in the region, stating that India had issued a statement in response to the incident a day or two earlier and was maintaining contact with several parties. "We had an attack a day or two before, where we again issued a statement, and you would have looked at it. We are in touch with several parties on this account," the MEA spokesperson said.

Highlighting the importance of protecting Indian seafarers amid the developments in the region, Jaiswal said their safety and well-being remained a priority for the government. "For us, the safety and well-being of our seafaring community is very important. And as you know, we have the second largest seafaring community in the world," he said. India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to address tensions in the region, while maintaining that freedom of navigation through international waterways must be upheld in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Wednesday condemned repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, and reviewed the situation to strengthen maritime safety and security measures as the ministry tracks NINE India-flagged/Indian-interest vessels in the west of the Strait of Hormuz. "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on commercial vessels, particularly those involving Indian seafarers, in various parts of the world," Sonowal said. "Such incidents pose a serious threat to the safety and security of seafarers, disrupt maritime trade and undermine the stability of global supply chains." "Freedom of navigation and the unimpeded movement of merchant vessels through international waters are fundamental principles of international maritime law," Sonowal said. "Ensuring safe and secure sea lanes is essential not only for the continuity of global trade but also for sustaining economic growth, energy security and the prosperity of nations." (ANI)