Ashok Gehlot Attributes Congress Victory to Public Anger Against BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attributed the party's performance in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections to public anger against the BJP government's alleged misgovernance, corruption and failure to address people's grievances, saying the results reflected the people's faith in Congress policies and principles. Reacting to the Panchayat election results, Gehlot said the outcome suggested that people had given the BJP a "gift" as the government completed three years in office, adding that public dissatisfaction had been mounting over governance-related issues.

"The election results suggest that the public has given them a 'gift' as they complete three years in office. I believe the primary reason for their complete rout is their misgovernance. The public was distressed; work was not getting done, corruption had spiralled, and there was no one to listen to their grievances. Public anger continued to mount," Gehlot said. He further said that the Congress victory reflected public support for the party's policies, programmes and principles under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, securing a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The BJP won a majority in six districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Nagaur.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip Rafiq Khan said the people had delivered their mandate in favour of the Congress in the Panchayat Raj elections, questioning whether the BJP leadership would take accountability for the defeat. The Panchayat election results come months after the BJP secured a victory in Rajasthan's urban local body elections.